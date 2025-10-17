Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has inspired many with her stylish look in her recent photoshoot on Instagram

The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal flaunted her voluptous figure in a stylish and trendy outfit

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo and other female celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's photos

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been named the style crush of the week.

The serial entrepreneur, who recently opened a luxury store selling stylish gymwear, flaunted her curves in a chic outfit.

Fella Makafui slays in a stylish dress as her ex-husband Medikal, and Eazzy announce their pregnancy. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Fella Makafui has caused quite a stir with her new look in her latest photoshoot.

The style influencer wore a floor-sweeping ruched dress that highlighted her curves as she stepped out for a date with her friends.

The YOLO star, who is known for her short natural hairstyle, looked younger than her age.

Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong celebrates her birthday. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

For her glam, she wore flawless makeup, with perfectly defined eyebrows, smoky eyes, and lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

The female boss lady accessorised with expensive diamond earrings and a silver wristwatch, showcasing her status as a wealthy actress who enjoys a lavish lifestyle.

The Instagram photos of Fella Makafui are below:

Fella Makafui and Her Daughter go on vacation

YOLO star Fella Makafui and her daughter inspired other celebrity parents to spend quality time with their children. Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, flew first class for a lavish summer birthday celebration.

The mother and daughter also celebrated their birthdays in grand style, travelling to the United States and Bali to create beautiful memories together.

In a beautiful carousel of photos, Fella Makafui and her daughter wore custom-made crochet swimwear during a private vacation session.

Fella shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"To the little girl who made me “Mommy” 💞. Island, you are kind, smart, funny, and fearless. Thank you for choosing me, my baby. I pray for grace, wisdom, joy, and protection over you always. Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of love every single day. Keep shining, my angel.

Happy 5th Birthday! I wolf you."

The Instagram photos of Fella Makafui flaunting her flat tummy are below:

Medikal and Eazzy announce their pregnancy

Ghanaian musician Medikal and his girlfriend, Eazzy, have announced they are expecting their first child together. Singer Mildred Ansong, popularly known as Eazzy, looked elegant in a white long-sleeve gown for their photoshoot.

The excited rapper Medikal wore a classy two-piece black ensemble as he lovingly held Eazzy's cute baby bump in the viral photos.

The Instagram photos of Medikal's new girlfriend Eazzy, flaunting her baby bump, are below:

Fella Makafui breaks silence on Eazzy's pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui had spoken out in response to the news that Medikal and Eazzy are expecting their first child.

Fella responded after a netizen tried to make fun of Fella Makafui regarding Eazzy's pregnancy.

The fan's decision to taunt the YOLO actress was triggered by a post Fella shared on her social media platforms.

