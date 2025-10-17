Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, has gone viral with his lavish birthday party in Accra

The fashionista celebrated his new age by throwing a lavish birthday party with his mom's friends in attendance

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit and hairstyle at the event

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah made a rare appearance as she celebrated her son Damien Agyemang's birthday, which took place on October 13, 2025.

The event was a lavish affair held at the chic Bella Afrik Restaurant in Accra, where some of Damien’s favourite guests stepped out in style to celebrate his birthday.

Jackie Appiah and Chez Amis attend her son Damien Agyemang's birthday party. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's son organises plush birthday party

At the private birthday gathering, Jackie Appiah, known for her impeccable fashion sense, dazzled onlookers in a classy black long-sleeve top paired with stylish matching pants.

She looked like a goddess with flawless makeup, featuring dramatic long eyelashes, soft pink eyeshadow, and a hint of blush that complemented her glossy lipstick.

Jackie Appiah completed her gorgeous look with long, lustrous waves parted down the centre.

Jackie Appiah and her son Damien Agyemang bond together ahead of his birthday on October 13, 2025. Photo credit: @damienagyemang.

Source: Instagram

The A-lister flaunted a fashionable pink drawstring designer bag, adding a delightful pop of colour.

In attendance was Belinda, the Chez Amis CEO, affectionately known as Big Cheezy. She looked elegant in a form-fitting cutout bodycon dress that highlighted her curves, paired with a glamorous hairstyle that turned heads.

The hardworking boss lady accessorised her outfit with stylish designer sunglasses and confidently danced to the vibrant music that filled the room.

The Instagram video is below:

Jackie Appiah celebrates Damien Agyemang's birthday

Damien Agyemang, Jackie Appiah's son, seems to be following in his mother’s fashionable footsteps.

Celebrating his milestone, Damien showcased a keen eye for style and a love for luxury designer brands at such a young age.

In a special mother-son photoshoot, Jackie looked regal in a flowing white halterneck dress cinched with a belt, exuding elegance alongside Damien, who embodied sophistication in a crisp white long-sleeve shirt and well-pressed white trousers.

He accessorised with expensive diamond earrings and a sleek leather clutch, reaffirming his status as a young heir with refined taste.

"Happy Birthday my dear son @damienagyemang ❤️❤️

May the Lord continue to guide and protect you on this journey of life, may the Lord continue to bless you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become🤩.Continue to make mama proud, I love you❤️❤️"

The Instagram photo of Jackie Appiah and her son is below:

Jackie Appiah's son trends his birthday shoot

For his official birthday photoshoot, Damien Agyemang donned a stylish designer long-sleeve shirt, perfect for fashion-forward men aiming to stand out at any event.

He paired it with tailored black trousers and completed his ensemble with polished brown leather shoes, impressing fashion enthusiasts.

In the second set of photos, he donned a simple yet sleek two-tone shirt that accentuated his abs while posing confidently in front of their plush mansion.

Ghanaian musician Fantana has expressed her affection for the charming twenty-year-old on Instagram, adding another layer of excitement to Damien’s special day.

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's son's birthday are below:

Damien Agyemang flaunts his soft life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang who always goes viral with his lavish lifestyle.

Damien just posted a picture of himself drinking champagne and driving a Maserati Ghibli to show off his sense of style.

Many of his social media fans were thrilled by the photos and spoke about his upscale lifestyle choices.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh