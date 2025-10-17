Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Jackie Appiah Parties With Chez Amis at Her Son Damien Agyemang's Birthday Party
Celebrities

Jackie Appiah Parties With Chez Amis at Her Son Damien Agyemang's Birthday Party

by  Portia Arthur reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, has gone viral with his lavish birthday party in Accra
  • The fashionista celebrated his new age by throwing a lavish birthday party with his mom's friends in attendance
  • Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit and hairstyle at the event

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Yen — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah made a rare appearance as she celebrated her son Damien Agyemang's birthday, which took place on October 13, 2025.

The event was a lavish affair held at the chic Bella Afrik Restaurant in Accra, where some of Damien’s favourite guests stepped out in style to celebrate his birthday.

Jackie Appiah and her son Damien Agyemang, Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang's birthday, who is Jackie Appiah's son?, Jackie Appiah's baby daddy
Jackie Appiah and Chez Amis attend her son Damien Agyemang's birthday party. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.
Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's son organises plush birthday party

At the private birthday gathering, Jackie Appiah, known for her impeccable fashion sense, dazzled onlookers in a classy black long-sleeve top paired with stylish matching pants.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

She looked like a goddess with flawless makeup, featuring dramatic long eyelashes, soft pink eyeshadow, and a hint of blush that complemented her glossy lipstick.

Read also

Sister Derby's ex-lover and Fella Makafui's ex-husband Medikal is expecting his first child with singer Eazzy

Jackie Appiah completed her gorgeous look with long, lustrous waves parted down the centre.

Jackie Appiah and her son Damien Agyemang, Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang's birthday, who is Jackie Appiah's son?, Jackie Appiah's baby daddy
Jackie Appiah and her son Damien Agyemang bond together ahead of his birthday on October 13, 2025. Photo credit: @damienagyemang.
Source: Instagram

The A-lister flaunted a fashionable pink drawstring designer bag, adding a delightful pop of colour.

In attendance was Belinda, the Chez Amis CEO, affectionately known as Big Cheezy. She looked elegant in a form-fitting cutout bodycon dress that highlighted her curves, paired with a glamorous hairstyle that turned heads.

The hardworking boss lady accessorised her outfit with stylish designer sunglasses and confidently danced to the vibrant music that filled the room.

The Instagram video is below:

Jackie Appiah celebrates Damien Agyemang's birthday

Damien Agyemang, Jackie Appiah's son, seems to be following in his mother’s fashionable footsteps.

Celebrating his milestone, Damien showcased a keen eye for style and a love for luxury designer brands at such a young age.

In a special mother-son photoshoot, Jackie looked regal in a flowing white halterneck dress cinched with a belt, exuding elegance alongside Damien, who embodied sophistication in a crisp white long-sleeve shirt and well-pressed white trousers.

Read also

Singer Eazzy announces her pregnancy with a cute photo showing her growing baby bump: "Is Medikal the father?"

He accessorised with expensive diamond earrings and a sleek leather clutch, reaffirming his status as a young heir with refined taste.

"Happy Birthday my dear son @damienagyemang ❤️❤️
May the Lord continue to guide and protect you on this journey of life, may the Lord continue to bless you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become🤩.Continue to make mama proud, I love you❤️❤️"

The Instagram photo of Jackie Appiah and her son is below:

Jackie Appiah's son trends his birthday shoot

For his official birthday photoshoot, Damien Agyemang donned a stylish designer long-sleeve shirt, perfect for fashion-forward men aiming to stand out at any event.

He paired it with tailored black trousers and completed his ensemble with polished brown leather shoes, impressing fashion enthusiasts.

In the second set of photos, he donned a simple yet sleek two-tone shirt that accentuated his abs while posing confidently in front of their plush mansion.

Ghanaian musician Fantana has expressed her affection for the charming twenty-year-old on Instagram, adding another layer of excitement to Damien’s special day.

Read also

TV host Delay ignites interest from men with her energetic and daring workout video

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's son's birthday are below:

Damien Agyemang flaunts his soft life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang who always goes viral with his lavish lifestyle.

Damien just posted a picture of himself drinking champagne and driving a Maserati Ghibli to show off his sense of style.

Many of his social media fans were thrilled by the photos and spoke about his upscale lifestyle choices.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot: