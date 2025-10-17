The Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Dr. Jude Chuckwudi Ihenetu, stirred public outrage after a video surfaced showing him reportedly installing a new subchief in Dome Kwabenya.

The Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Dr Jude Chuckwudi Ihenetu, has sparked outrage on social media after reportedly installing a new subchief.

Igbo King sparks outrage as he reportedly enstools a new subchief in Dome Kwabenya. Image credit: @ezeigboghanaezeohazurume/Instagram, @ec_comm/TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the controversial chief was showering blessings and appellations on his supposed new subordinate.

After receiving his king’s blessings, the new chief took his throne.

According to reports, Eze Chuckwudi Ihenetu enstooled the new ruler as the Igbo subchief for Dome Kwabenya.

It’s unclear when the video was originally recorded, but it has resurfaced amid an ongoing debate in Ghana over the actions of the Igbo King.

Eze Jude Ihenetu stirred controversy in Ghana over his alleged plans to establish a kingdom in the country.

Despite repeated denials, he has been accused of attempting to violate Ghana’s sovereignty with his plans.

The TikTok video with the Igbo King enstooling a subchief is below.

Ghanaians react to Igbo King’s new sub-chief

, compiled some comments reacting to the video of the Igbo King enstooling a subchief in Dome Kwabenya.

Slasbaron said:

"This is so embarrassing to our country and our chieftaincy system, and also to our chiefs in this country. Are the chiefs saying that they’re not aware of what is going on in this country?"

AFIA NATURAL GAL 🇬🇭🇱🇷 wrote:

"He used a spell on our leaders to make them not see anything wrong in whatever he's doing. We thank our ancestors for using Dr Hassan AYARIGA to fight for us."

Minister commented:

"I have a question❓ Do they do the same thing in South Africa? If no, why?"

Zark_upptight said:

"This is ridiculous, even Ghanaian kings and chiefs don't have sub-chiefs across the country, but he does. This is a disgrace and disrespect to our kings and chiefs."

Source: YEN.com.gh