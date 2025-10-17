Igbo King Sparks Outrage As Video of Him Installing a New Subchief Surfaces
- The Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Dr. Jude Chuckwudi Ihenetu, stirred public outrage after a video surfaced showing him reportedly installing a new subchief in Dome Kwabenya.
- In the video, the Igbo monarch was seen showering blessings and bestowing royal titles on his new subordinate, who later took his seat as the enstooled subchief
- Ghanaians on social media reacted sharply, with many describing the act as disrespectful to the nation’s chieftaincy system and a challenge to local chiefs
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Dr Jude Chuckwudi Ihenetu, has sparked outrage on social media after reportedly installing a new subchief.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the controversial chief was showering blessings and appellations on his supposed new subordinate.
After receiving his king’s blessings, the new chief took his throne.
According to reports, Eze Chuckwudi Ihenetu enstooled the new ruler as the Igbo subchief for Dome Kwabenya.
Otumfuo publicly cautions new Kwamang chief against chasing after women in his township, video goes viral
It’s unclear when the video was originally recorded, but it has resurfaced amid an ongoing debate in Ghana over the actions of the Igbo King.
Eze Jude Ihenetu stirred controversy in Ghana over his alleged plans to establish a kingdom in the country.
Despite repeated denials, he has been accused of attempting to violate Ghana’s sovereignty with his plans.
The TikTok video with the Igbo King enstooling a subchief is below.
Ghanaians react to Igbo King’s new sub-chief
, compiled some comments reacting to the video of the Igbo King enstooling a subchief in Dome Kwabenya.
Slasbaron said:
"This is so embarrassing to our country and our chieftaincy system, and also to our chiefs in this country. Are the chiefs saying that they’re not aware of what is going on in this country?"
AFIA NATURAL GAL 🇬🇭🇱🇷 wrote:
"He used a spell on our leaders to make them not see anything wrong in whatever he's doing. We thank our ancestors for using Dr Hassan AYARIGA to fight for us."
Minister commented:
"I have a question❓ Do they do the same thing in South Africa? If no, why?"
Zark_upptight said:
"This is ridiculous, even Ghanaian kings and chiefs don't have sub-chiefs across the country, but he does. This is a disgrace and disrespect to our kings and chiefs."
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh