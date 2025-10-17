“Akosua Serwaa Is the Victim, Not Odo Broni”: Lawyer Comments on Daddy Lumba Funeral Dispute
- William Kusi, the lawyer Akosua Serwaa has explained that his client is the victim after her husband's death
- Lawyer Kusi spoke about the hardships his client Akosua Serwaa has been through while living abroad with her children
- Some social media users have commented on the viral video which United Television posted on Instagram
William Kusi, the lawyer representing Akosua Serwaa, has disclosed that his client is the real victim in the ongoing dispute involving Ghanaian woman Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.
He made this known after a court session on Thursday, October 16, 2025, during which the application for an injunction on Daddy Lumba’s funeral was adjourned to October 28.
Attorney Kusi stressed that contrary to public perception, it is Akosua Serwaa who is truly suffering in this matter, while Odo Broni has been mistakenly portrayed as the victim.
"Those making noise should realise that Akosua Serwaa, not Odo Broni, is the victim. The person who is the victim is Akosua Serwaa", he said.
"He added that Serwaa has been raising three children in a foreign country without support for 15 years. “Do you believe it’s simple? he asked.
Akosua Serwaa's Lawyer claims Abusuapanin instigated conflict
Speaking to the press, Kusi claimed that initial remarks made by the head of Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin made Akosua Serwaa to file the lawsuit.
He said the family head drafted letters denying his client her rightful status as a widow, which she could not ignore.
"She wishes this had never occurred; she is really disappointed. Unfortunately, the family head made his stance clear from the start. That’s the root of the issue", he explained.
"I’m sure you wouldn’t remain silent if letters were sent to you depriving you of your rights as a wife," he added.
Akosua Serwaa files lawsuit against Odo Broni
Akosua Serwaa's lawyer made the remarks after court filings disclosed that Akosua Serwaa is seeking a declaration that she is the only surviving legal spouse of Daddy Lumba.
Akosua Serwaa's lawyer claims Odo Broni could face bigamy charges if evidence shows she was married to Lumba
She also wants an order prohibiting Odo Broni and Kofi Owusu Fosu (head of the external family) from presenting themselves as the wife or performing widowhood rites.
In earlier statements, Kusi warned that Serwaa’s succession rights may be threatened if Odo Broni is legally recognised.
He further claimed that Serwaa’s exclusion from funeral decisions was part of a long-standing pattern of marginalisation. He added that before the disputes began, Serwaa was made to believe that Odo Broni was merely a housekeeper.
The court will determine on October 28 whether to grant an injunction to halt further funeral arrangements.
Odo Broni may bigamy after Lumba’s death
As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, William Kusi who claimed that Odo Broni could face bigamy charges.
He stated that if credible evidence proves that Odo Broni knowingly married Daddy Lumba despite knowing he was already legally married.
Social media users have since reacted to a trending video of the court session, which has gone viral on Instagram.
