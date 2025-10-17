Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is trending in a video after the new Kwamang chief swore his allegiance at the Manhyia Palace

The Asantehene praised the young chief for his good looks, but was quick to caution him not to take advantage of that to chase after ladies in the place he rules

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the beautiful ceremony

It was a rich display of Asante culture at the Manhyia Palace when the newly installed Kwamang chief, Nana Debra Bediako Boateng II, swore the oath of allegiance to the Asantehene on October 16, 2025.

An incident at the event, which has everyone talking, occurred when the occupant of the Golden Stool made a few remarks.

Addressing his subjects at the grounds after Nana Debra Bediako Boateng II swore his allegiance, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II first praised the new chief, touching on his appearance, where he commended him for being handsome.

He then admonished him not to dwell on his good looks to chase after women in the Kwamang township, where he serves as their chief.

Otumfuo also gave a brief history of Kwamang and admonished the new chief to remain humble, endeavouring to serve his people.

Mamponghene's successor chosen

The Queen Mother of Asante Mampong has meanwhile named a nominee to succeed the late Mamponghemaa Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

The newly nominated king, Nana Osei Bonsu, was officially introduced after a traditional council meeting on October 13, 2025.

The chief elect was then carried shoulder high and shown to his people

In line with Asante customs, Nana Osei Bonsu will be presented to the Asantehene at Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for approval, after which the nomination process will be completed.

At the time of writing, the video had garnered over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to Otumfuo's Advice to the Kwamanghene

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared opinions on the admonition from the Asantehene to the newly installed Kwamanghene.

De-Joy Properties commented:

"Otumfuo sees from afar, he definitely knows the guy will do ‘mmaa sem paa’."

Brempong commented:

"In 2025, this should not be happening in a golden kingdom. Please get great builders to come and build a grand open space for these kinds of meetings. Standing in the rain is not honorable at all."

Official Kojo Merciful opined:

"This man called Otumfuo is very sensible. I will worship him till the end of the world."

Solutions Added commented:

"When you swear allegiance and say nsuomuoo 3wiamuo and you want to leave the presence of Otumfuo because it's raining."

Wonderful opined:

"Ashanti doesn't joke when it comes to tradition... God bless you."



