The controversial Igbo King, Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has spoken up in an interview amid the controversy surrounding his plans to build a kingdom in Ghana

He explained how he first came to Ghana in the 1990s to begin trading before later establishing roots in the country and becoming the Diaspora king of the Igbos

He called on Ghanaians to remain calm as he considers himself one of them now, having married a Fante woman

The Nigerian King of the Igbo community in Ghana has spoken up amid the controversy over an alleged plan to build a kingdom in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the TikTok channel Billy Snapx, he opened up about his connections with Ghana and explained that he has been a resident since the mid-1990s.

He claimed that he started coming to Ghana to trade in the 90s and initially went back and forth between the two countries.

The Igbo Diasporan king said he eventually settled in Ghana and built roots within his community.

He added that he had now become embedded in Ghanaian society and had even married a local woman.

“I describe myself as a trader, a family man, and the Diasporan king of my community in Ghana,” he said.

The TikTok video of the Igbo Diasporan King is below.

Igbo King controversy erupts in Ghana

A controversy has erupted over the past few days in regards to the existence of an Igbo King in Ghana.

The Igbo King, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, stirred outrage online after a video emerged of him speaking about establishing a kingdom in Ghana.

He claimed he had acquired 50 acres of land in Accra near Ningo Prampram to start his Igbo kingdom and spoke in depth about the plans he had for the place.

“As I'm talking to you, I have acquired 50 acres of land, which is about 250 plots of land along the Afalo road at Old Ningo area. My reason for acquiring this land is to build an Igbo village in Ghana.” he said.

He claimed that such a project had not been tried anywhere else in the world.

"If you look around the world, apart from Virginia, they have an Igbo village in Virginia. They created it by putting the antiquities of the Ndi Igbo there; you can come there and see the archives. But I am creating an Igbo village which has never happened in the world among the Igbos,” he added.

The TikTok video of the Igbo King is below.

Ghanaians react to 2nd Igbo king

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of the Nigerian Igbo King speaking about his connections to Ghana.

Njoku Macdonald Obinna said:

“IGBO DIASPORA LEADERSHIP IN GHANA. The Igbo diaspora throne in Ghana is spiritual; Ezeigbo Ghana is the physical deity in a human form.”

Cristina L Reyes wrote:

"Our loyal king 👑, we, the Western Ghanaians, are fully in support of you."

marvichima5 commented:

"A king with pride 👍."

Bishop Stanley said:

"See as my king fine as fresh wine 🍷."

PORAGA wrote:

"Where is your community located in Ghana here? Concert man🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Anagor sopulu commented:

"Nnanyi ukwu carry on."

Empress Gifty crowned Igbo Queen

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty was crowned as an Igbo Queen in Ghana.

An old video from 2022 showed the singer speaking about her enstoolment and laying out the reasons behind being crowned.

The video sparked backlash on social media as Ghanaians raised questions about the motives of the controversial Igbo King.

