Medikal and Eazzy Welcome Son: 1st Photos, Video and Name of Baby Emerges, Fan Jubilate
- Award-winning rapper Medikal's lover, Eazzy, has given birth to their first child as a couple
- The rapper announced the birth of their child, a boy, on social media with photos and videos from the hospital
- The photos and videos have excited many of his followers who have trooped to the comment section to congratulate him
Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has welcomed his second child and first son.
The baby boy, the first child for him and his partner, Eazzy, was born on Friday, October 17, 2025, which happens to be the birthday of Medikal's friend, Shatta Wale.
The Shoulder rapper announced the birth of his son in a social media post on Friday evening. He shared the first images of the boy on Instagram.
The first slide in the carousel showed Medikal sitting on a hospital bed in a room decorated with many balloons. Wearing a face mask, he carried the baby in his arms.
In the next slide, he showed a video of him rocking the newly born baby, while the others showed different moments of Medikal.
A banner on the wall indicated that the boy's name was Space Frimpong and his birthday was October 17.
In his caption, Medikal welcomed his son to the earth and expressed his love for the boy.
"Welcome to Planet Earth, @space_frimpong. Daddy loves you, son ❤️," he said.
See Medikal's son's photos below (swipe to see videos):
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh