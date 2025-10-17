Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Celebrities

Medikal and Eazzy Welcome Son: 1st Photos, Video and Name of Baby Emerges, Fan Jubilate

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Award-winning rapper Medikal's lover, Eazzy, has given birth to their first child as a couple
  • The rapper announced the birth of their child, a boy, on social media with photos and videos from the hospital
  • The photos and videos have excited many of his followers who have trooped to the comment section to congratulate him

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has welcomed his second child and first son.

The baby boy, the first child for him and his partner, Eazzy, was born on Friday, October 17, 2025, which happens to be the birthday of Medikal's friend, Shatta Wale.

Musicians Medikal and Eazzy welcome a son on October 17, 2025. Photo source: @amgmedikal
Source: Instagram

The Shoulder rapper announced the birth of his son in a social media post on Friday evening. He shared the first images of the boy on Instagram.

The first slide in the carousel showed Medikal sitting on a hospital bed in a room decorated with many balloons. Wearing a face mask, he carried the baby in his arms.

In the next slide, he showed a video of him rocking the newly born baby, while the others showed different moments of Medikal.

A banner on the wall indicated that the boy's name was Space Frimpong and his birthday was October 17.

In his caption, Medikal welcomed his son to the earth and expressed his love for the boy.

"Welcome to Planet Earth, @space_frimpong. Daddy loves you, son ❤️," he said.

See Medikal's son's photos below (swipe to see videos):

