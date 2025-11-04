Medikal flexed his fatherly duties as he bonded with his new child, Space Frimpong, and girlfriend, Eazzy, at home

In a viral video, the rapper held his adorable son in his arms and sang some lullabies to him inside his lavish residence

Footage of Medikal bonding with his new baby, Space, has triggered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has begun life as a father for the second time with his girlfriend, Eazzy.

On October 17, 2025, rumours of Eazzy's pregnancy emerged after a photo of the singer showing off her big baby bump while posing for photos beside a black Range Rover surfaced on social media.

The Wengeze hit-maker confirmed the rumours as she took to her Instagram page to share multiple photos of herself showing off her growing belly while looking gorgeous in a white lace dress inside a luxurious house.

One of the photos showed Eazzy and her partner, Medikal, beaming with smiles during the pregnancy announcement.

Later in the day, the rapper announced the arrival of the new baby boy named Space Frimpong, who shared the same birthday as the former AMG Business signee's best friend, Shatta Wale.

Photos showed him holding the newly born baby in his arms hours after Eazzy delivered him at the hospital.

Medikal displays fatherly duties with new baby

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Medikal was spotted holding his adorable son, Space, in his arms as he sang a lullaby to get him to sleep.

The Shoulder hit-maker beamed with excitement as he carried out his fatherly duties while Eazzy filmed the heartwarming moment with her smartphone from inside their plush living room.

Rapper Medikal moved to several areas inside the room as he danced and showed love to his second child.

The video of rapper Medikal displaying his fatherly duties with his new baby, Space Frimpong, is below:

Eazzy breaks silence after welcoming new baby

Meanwhile, Eazzy broke her silence after welcoming her first child, Space Frimpong, with her boyfriend, Medikal, at the Malikem Hospital in Accra months after they began their romantic relationship.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee shared a video of herself interacting with nurses after giving birth at the medical facility.

In the viral video, the new mother expressed her gratitude to the nurses for their excellent care during her antenatal and postnatal visits.

The hospital staff also presented Medikal’s baby mama with balloons to celebrate her new life as a mother.

The video of Eazzy interacting with the nurses at the hospital after her baby's delivery is below:

Reactions to Medikal displaying fatherly duties

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sweet Mira commented:

"I am happy for you ❤️."

Nana Ama said:

"My dear, enjoy. Everyone deserved happiness."

user102340185405 wrote:

"This is very beautiful."

Medikal's daughter Island shoots her first ad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal's daughter, Island, had shot her first ad as an influencer and shared it on social media.

In a video, the girl spoke impeccable English as she gave a review after eating a bowl of noodles and drinking a soft beverage.

Island Frimpong also urged her numerous followers on social media to like and subscribe to her page, with netizens reacting.

