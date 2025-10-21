2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up Sika has finally addressed her followers after the finale

The Ashanti Regional representative in the 2025 GMB wrote an emotional post to express how she felt after she lost the crown to Volta Region's Etornam

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ebo and other past delegates have commented on Sika's post on Instagram

Irene Quist, popularly known as Sika, the Ashanti Regional representative in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, has spoken for the first time after the finale.

The third runner-up, who captivated her fans with her phenomenal performances, shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Ashanti Region's Sika speaks after GMB finale

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Sika, reassured her followers, many of whom believed she deserved to win the coveted GMB title.

In an emotional post, she expressed that, although she didn’t win despite her fans and family spending over GH¢800,000 to vote for her, she still considers herself victorious. She emphasised her commitment to continue advocating for the youth.

"The crown may shine on one head, but the glory belongs to all who believed. From Ashanti to Ghana, we rose with pride, grace, and purpose."

"I am your @tv3_ghana GMB 2025 2nd Runner-Up 👑. To God be the glory, to Asanteman be the honour, and to every heart that voted, shared, and prayed. Medaase pii."

TV3 announces Sika as GMB second runner-up

University of Ghana graduate Sika looked effortlessly chic in a green sleeveless gown during the 2025 GMB finale.

She turned heads with her stylish earrings, which matched her mermaid-inspired gown, as she bowed to thank her fans in a viral video.

Ashanti Region's Sika wore flawless makeup and an elegant hairstyle, which elevated her look for the finale.

Ashanti Region's Sika talks about Illegal mining

For her final presentation during the 2025 GMB finale at the National Theatre on October 19, 2025, Sika delivered a captivating performance about Nsuo Yaa.

She called on authorities and chiefs to support the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as Galamsey, in Ghana.

She wore a white strapless corset dress adorned with cowries, accessorised with a cowrie-decorated frontal lace hairstyle, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

"Nsuo yɛ nkwa… Nsuo yɛ honhom. Water is life. Water is spirit. My Nsuo Yaa Ritual performance at the GMB 2025 Grand Finale was more than art; it was a cry for Ghana’s soul."



"A reminder that our rivers are sacred, our land is living, and our children deserve a future free from the poison of illegal mining."

When we come together, women, men, leaders, and youth, we can heal what greed has broken. Let’s protect the land that feeds us and the rivers that give us life."

2025 GMB first runner-up performs with snake

