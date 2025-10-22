2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills has explained why the judges adjourned Etornam as the winner

The beauty entrepreneur shared rare leadership skills she has learnt from the Volta Region representative's unique winning strategy

Some social media users have commented on 2205 GMB judge Janet's lengthy post, which has sparked conversations on Instagram

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills has shared insights into why Etornam was crowned the winner.

The marketing consultant opened up about her personal interactions with the beauty queen ahead of the finale held from October 19 to October 20, 2025, at the National Theatre.

GMB judge explains why Etornam won

The owner of Jane'M Salon & Spa, who has been a judge on Ghana's Most Beautiful for five years, delved into the strategies Etornam used to impress fans and the judges.

The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful judges including Janet Sunkwa-Mills, Nana Adwoa Awindor (a veteran broadcaster, cultural icon and development advocate), seasonal judge Fatima Ali Mohammed (a brand strategist and entrepreneur), and veteran judge Linda Ampah (a Ghanaian entrepreneur and fashion industry leader) had 60% decision-making power to determine the winner, while public votes carried 40% weight.

In her submission, Janet Sunkwa-Mills said Etornam modelled leadership with clarity and grace. For her final presentation, Volta Region's Etornam gave a powerful performance that was relatable and got the crowd to rally behind her.

The business consultant disclosed that Etornam used her humble background to seek sympathy from the audience and judges, while offering practical solutions to empower other women.

"Leadership Lessons from Etornam – The New Queen of GMB 2025. A Prelude to Greatness."



"I had a Q&A session with the 5 Finalists. With thoughtfulness, it became clear to me that Etornam, was wrestling with the need for validation amidst the noise of social media."



"I reminded her not to let the chatter define her. Rather focus on what to bring — her voice & her truth."

"Little did I know, I was speaking to the woman who would soon teach us all unforgettable lessons in leadership."

In two powerful moments during the finale, Etornam modeled leadership with clarity and grace."



"1. A Rallying Call for Collective Engagement."



"Each finalist had the same performance time, yet what Etornam did with hers stood out spectacularly. While others delivered presentations that felt stretched and at times lacked energy, Etornam’s segment was electric."



"She chose familiar, beloved songs, and in doing so, invited her supporters into the story. A rallying call, which sparked collective ownership, the hallmark of transformational leadership."



"2. Authenticity, Clarity, and Courage"



"Then came the crucial moment, the Q & A session. Etornam was asked why she deserved the crown and how she would empower, transform & inspire women in her community. She leaned into her personal journey with vulnerability and honesty. "

GMB judge Janet praises Etornam during finale

2025 GMB judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills also highlighted that Etornam won over Ghanaians when she translated her winning speech into her local dialect.

She emphasised that none of the other four contestants adopted this unique technique, which proved that the reigning GMB winner Etornam would be a leader who truly cares about inclusivity.

2025 GMB judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills applauded her for this great idea during the finale.

"She offered 4 practical solutions, not vague promises. Then, with cultural intelligence, she translated her message into her local dilect. This was clarity & leadership that includes everyone, especially those often left out of the conversation.



Etornam performances teaches us that Leadership wins when it is,



- Insightful: rooted in understanding



- Audacious: daring to lead bravely.



- Vulnerable: unafraid to show the truth of one’s journey.



- A Rallying Call: motivating a community into collective ownership.



- Energizing: lifting spirits & igniting joy.



- Service: grounded in purpose, not ego.



- Connection: speaking to hearts.



- Bonding: building bridges, not walls.



Etornam wore leadership with grace. We celebrate her as GMB 2025 Queen, a reminder that the best leaders lead from the heart, for the people & with purpose."

