Apostle Emmanuel Nkum compared Shatta Wale’s popularity to that of President John Dramani Mahama

The pastor made the statement after witnessing the massive turnout at the 2025 ShattaFest held at Independence Square

His remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians criticising the comparison between Shatta Wale and the president

Apostle Emmanuel Nkum, the founder of The Radiant Place and Nkum's World Outreach Organisation has sparked reactions after he compared dancehall singer Shatta Wale to Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama.

During a conversation with his congregation, the life coach used Shatta Wale's immense popularity as a powerful illustration of modern influence.

'Mahama not as popular as Shatta Wale'

According to him, Ghana's President, John Mahama, is not as popular as the musician. He stated that he realised that when he witnessed the vast crowd of followers at the 2025 ShattaFest.

"Just realised that the President of Ghana is not as popular as Shatta Wale. Yeah," he spoke out loud.

ShattaFest 2025 was held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra, Ghana. The event coincided with musician Shatta Wale's 41st birthday and was free to attend for fans.

Apostle Emmanuel later disclosed that he was surprised and fascinated by his popularity, as he achieved the turnout without traditional advertising, relying solely on social media to mobilise the fanbase.

For him, this act demonstrated a genuine and powerful form of grassroots influence.

The Apostle then used this as a teachable moment for his congregation, framing the artist's ability to command such a large and loyal following as a modern-day example of the kind of influence God can bestow.

Reactions to Shatta Wale & Mahama comparison

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Avoid_Anita said:

"Over 6m people voted for him to be prez. Pastor, what are you saying?"

@Don_Breezygh wrote:

"This kind of pastor all we for catch dem and beat them. How can you compare a musician to a president, you fool waa?"

@Grind7246Day commented:

"Pastor don use Wale name package work give members Ebi so."

@IsidorehSankara stated:

"Certain statements are unnecessary; their truth may be uncertain, but the potential for them to come across as antagonistic, along with the intended and unintended consequences of making such remarks about Shatta Wale or a sitting president, should be carefully considered. SM4Lyf."

@CelebrityDrive6 said:

"Dey play. Mahama has numbers."

Lawyer Latifa shows support for Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Latifa Teiya Fuseini, the 2025 best graduating student from the Ghana School of Law, expressed her willingness to represent dancehall artist Shatta Wale in court.

The revelation came during her appearance on Joy Prime’s lifestyle show “Changes,” hosted by Doreen Avio.

During the interview, Latifa proudly declared her admiration for Shatta Wale after being asked which entertainer she would like to represent legally.

Her response, “SM for life,” received enthusiastic applause from the studio audience, highlighting her loyalty to the Shatta Movement.

