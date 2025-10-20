Actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu drew admiration at Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s 40-day memorial for shielding Nana Ama McBrown from an enroaching crowd

Mercy Asiedu at a point cleared a path for McBrown through the masses, earning praise online for her protective gesture towards her close friend

The memorial for the late Kristo Asafo founder was held on October 20, 2025 at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Legon, Accra

Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu caused a stir at the 40-day memorial of Apostle Kwadwo Safo as she served as a protector for popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown.

Mercy Asiedu clears a path for Nana Ama McBrown as a crowd blocks her at Apostle Safo's 40-day memorial. Image credit: @charmingstudioss

Nana Ama McBrown joined dozens of dignitaries at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Legon, Accra, to honour the memory of the great Kristo Asafo founder.

She arrived accompanied by colleague actress and great friend Mercy Asiedu, who ushered her throughout her appearance at the program.

As they arrived, she stayed close by her and served as a protector while shielding her from a crowd of bloggers around.

Mercy Asiedu’s actions earned plaudits on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her for helping McBrown, who continues to battle the aftereffects of undergoing multiple surgeries on her arm.

After their arrival, Nana Ama McBrown shared a warm embrace with Adwoa Safo and commiserated with her on the loss of her father.

Dignitaries storm Apostle Safo’s 40-day memorial

Professor Emeritus Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Church and Kantanka Automobiles, passed away on September 11, 2025.

His death was announced via a statement released by his daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, on September 14.

His planned 40-day observance at the University of Ghana Complex was attended by members of the Kristo Asafo Mission church and notable public figures, including fashionista Osebo the Zaraman, former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, among others.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s children, including the ‘beefing’ Kwadwo Safo Jnr and Adwoa Safo, also attended the event.

