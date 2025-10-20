Kwadwo Safo Akofena appeared at his late father's 40-day observation ceremony on Monday, October 20, 2025

In a video, Apostle Kwadwo Safo's son had an awkward interaction with one of his siblings at the event

Kwadwo Safo Akofena's incident has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, the son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, has courted attention after a latest video of him surfaced on social media.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena encounters his brother at their late father’s 40-day observance amid rumoured family rift. Photo source: Tina News GH, Kantanka TV

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo held a 40-day observation ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra.

Members of the Kristo Asafo Mission church and notable public figures, including fashionista Osebo the Zaraman, veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu, John Agyekum Kufuor, Nana Ama McBrown, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, and top NPP officials, attended the solemn event.

The children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, including Sarah Adwoa Safo, were also present at the 40-day observation ceremony.

Akofena interacts with brother at 40-day observance

In a video shared on Instagram by blogger Tina News GH, Nana Yaw Safo, the eldest son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, was arriving at the event grounds for his late father's solemn event.

Before taking his seat, he exchanged pleasantries with his siblings, including Adwoa Safo, who happily welcomed him.

Nana Yaw approached Kwadwo Safo Jnr and shared a hug in what was an awkward interaction at the 40-day observation ceremony.

He sat on an empty chair and attempted to interact with the former CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies, who silently focused on his smartphone and appeared to ignore him.

The incident comes amid rumours of a dispute between Kwadwo Safo Jnr and his siblings following Apostle Kwadwo Safo's demise.

The video of Kwadwo Safo Jnr's encounter with his brother at their father's 40th observance event is below:

Kwadwo Safo Jnr ignores Amoako Atta's handshake

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was seen arriving at the 40-day observation ceremony to commiserate with the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr has an awkward encounter with Apostle Amoako Attah at his father's 40-day observance. Photo source: @tina_news_gh, @kantankatv

He exchanged pleasantries with the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader's children, including Sarah Adwoa Safo, who were seated under a canopy observing the activities at the event.

Apostle Amoako Attah later approached the late inventor's son, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, with the intention of shaking his hands.

Things got awkward between the two individuals as Akofena, who had a stern look and held a fan in his hands, ignored the prophet's handshake and opted to bow his head instead.

Apostle Amoako Attah moved on to shake hands with other attendees at the event. The awkward incident garnered the attention of Adwoa Safo and her sister, who appeared to be confused by their siblings' behaviour.

The video of Kwadwo Safo Jnr ignoring Apostle Amoako Attah's handshake is below:

Adwoa Safo speaks amid rumoured family feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo spoke publicly amid rumours of infighting in her family after Apostle Kwadwo Safo's demise.

In a video, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP preached the message of peace between members of her family and church.

Adwoa Safo also called on the Kristo Asafo church members to emulate her late father.

