Kwadwo Safo Jnr attended the 40-day observation ceremony for his late father on Monday, October 20, 2025

In a video, the late Kwadwo Safo's son had an awkward interaction with Apostle Amoako Attah

Kwadwo Safo Jnr and the prophet's encounter has triggered mixed reactions on social media

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, the son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, has courted attention following his appearance at his late father's 40-day observance.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr has an awkward encounter with Apostle Amoako Attah at his father's 40-day observance. Photo source: @tina_news_gh, @kantankatv

Source: TikTok

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo held the solemn ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra to mourn and honour the memory of their late patriarch.

Members of the Kristo Asafo Mission church and notable public figures, including fashionista Osebo the Zaraman, veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu, John Agyekum Kufuor, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann, and Freddie Blay, attended the solemn event.

The children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, including Sarah Adwoa Safo, were also present at the 40-day observation ceremony.

Safo Jnr's awkward incident with Amoako Atta

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was seen arriving at the 40-day observation ceremony to commiserate with the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

He exchanged pleasantries with the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader's children, including Sarah Adwoa Safo, who were seated under a canopy observing the activities at the event.

Apostle Amoako Attah later approached the late inventor's son, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, with the intention of shaking his hands.

Things got awkward between the two individuals as Akofena, who had a stern look and held a fan in his hands, ignored the prophet's handshake and opted to bow his head instead.

Apostle Amoako Attah moved on to shake hands with other attendees at the event. The awkward incident garnered the attention of Adwoa Safo and her sister, who appeared to be confused by their siblings' behaviour.

The video of Kwadwo Safo Jnr's awkward encounter with Apostle Amoako Attah is below:

Adwoa Safo preaches unity at vigil night

The incident between Safo Jnr and Amoako Attah comes days after Adwoa Safo emphasised the need for unity and peace among the members of the Kristo Asafo Mission church and her family in the absence of her late father.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr appears alongside Adwoa Safo at his father's 40-day memorial service on October 20, 2025. Image credit: @safo.akofena, deprincegh, @sarahadwoasafo/Instagram

Source: TikTok

She assured the church members of God's love and protection despite the demise of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Adwoa Safo appealed to members of the Kristo Asafo Mission to follow her late father's teachings and protect and uphold his legacy.

The video of Adwoa Safo speaking at her late father's vigil night is below:

Safo and Amoako Attah's incident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



Hon_topie commented:

"Kantanka jnr decided not to shake his hand 🤝🥲. Hmm it’s all good."



styleandstructuresolutions said:

"Eii he didn’t shake him? 😳 Wow."



Nana wrote:

"Just have to smile in my domicile if you see what i see. All shall be well."

Cyphar1331 commented:

"Ah. This is a shame."



akua_agyeman3 said:

"Akɔfefa nso ha adwene."

fobi6 wrote:

"Eii akofena kantanka oh 😥."

Osebo blasts Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo blasted Kwadwo Safo Jnr amid rumours of infighting in the latter's family.

In a video, the fashionista and close associate of the Kantanka family explained why Adwoa Safo's young brother was removed from his role at the Kantanka Group of Companies.

Osebo also cautioned Kwadwo Safo against spreading lies about his family to the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh