Samira Bawumia and Hopeson Adorye encountered each other at Apostle Kwadwo Safo's 40-day observance

In a video, the former second lady of the country had an awkward interaction with the United Party member

Samira Bawumia's awkward public encounter with Hopeson Adorye has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Former second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has courted attention following an awkward encounter with Hopeson Adorye in a video that has gone viral on social media.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo held a 40-day observation ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra to mourn his demise and honour his memory.

Notable Ghanaian figures, including Nana Ama McBrown, Osebo the Zaraman, Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, John Agyekum Kufuor, Mercy Asiedu, Mahama Ayariga, Akrobeto, and other NPP officials, were present at the outdoor event.

Members of the Kristo Asafo Mission church also attended the ceremony to grieve over the loss of their leader.

Samira Bawumia's awkward encounter with Hopeson Adorye

At the 40-day observance ceremony, a delegation from the newly formed United Party (UP), led by Hopeson Adorye, also showed up to commiserate with the grieving family of Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

In a viral TikTok video, Hopeson and his colleagues were seen shaking hands with some prominent figures from his former party, NPP, as they arrived at the ceremony.

He beamed with a bright smile as he and Dr Bawumia shook hands and had a friendly interaction. Hopeson later approached Samira Bawumia to exchange pleasantries.

The encounter got awkward as the former second lady gave the former NPP member a stern look and appeared to be disinterested in having a friendly conversation.

She only inquired about his well-being before moving on to interact with other attendees at the event.

Hopeson Adorye's feud with Bawumia and Samira

The awkward moment between Hopeson Adorye and Samira Bawumia stemmed from a feud the former has had with the latter and her husband, Dr Bawumia, since his unceremonious departure from the NPP.

The former Kpone Katamanso MP aspirant has been a hard critic of officials from the previous Akufo-Addo administration, including the former Vice President, in recent months.

He has made several allegations against Dr Bawumia and also threatened to expose him and his wife, Samira, over their alleged secret dealings.

Reactions to Samira snubbing Hopeson Adorye's handshake

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user61268690350546 commented:

"I like what she did."

Rockshell said:

"Let us all chill. In Islam, ladies do not shake hands with men. Is it understood?"

Justme wrote:

"Even Prez Mahama smiles while greeting Samira after the things she said about him. She should comot for there."

Albee commented:

"It seems you guys don't read gestures. The man did not intend to shake hands o."

Kwadwo Safo Jnr snubs Amoako Attah's handshake

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Safo Jnr snubbed Amoako Attah during their encounter at his late father's 40-day observance.

In a viral video, the former Kantanka Group of Companies CEO opted to bow his head instead of reciprocating the prophet's gesture of greeting.

Considering the nature of the event, Kwadwo Safo Jnr's awkward encounter with Amoako Attah triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians.

