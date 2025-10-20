Prominent Ghanaian fashionista and entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman has addressed rumours of a dispute between the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's 40-Day Observance: Osebo Addresses Alleged Rift Between Kantanka's Children

Source: Instagram

Following the demise of the Kristo Asafo Mission leader on Thursday, September 14, 2025, speculations emerged that there were issues between his two children, Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr, after the family released a disclaimer.

In the disclaimer, they warned the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Nana Kwadwo Akofena.

The family also advised that all issues about the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

Osebo addresses alleged rift between Kantanka's children

In an interview at the late Apostle Kwadwo's 40-day observation ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Complex on Monday, October 20, 2025, Osebo denied claims that the late religious leader's children were at loggerheads.

The fashionista stated that there would be understanding between the members of the family to prolong the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader's legacy.

He said:

"There is not really a fight between the siblings, as some people think. They are not fighting. Even with twins, they sometimes have misunderstandings. It doesn't mean they will attack each other."

"The siblings are on good terms. There will be an understanding for the legacy the father (Apostle Kwadwo Safo) left behind to continue working. Everyone who has any misunderstanding with one another will come to terms with each other."

Osebo the Zaraman noted that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's were peacefully interacting and were living harmoniously with each other amid speculations about their relationship.

The video of Osebo addressing the alleged rift between the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh