Becca debuted a new look as she hosted Rose Gold at her business venture on Wednesday, October 22

In a video, the award-winning singer and the luxury boutique owner shared a heartwarming moment

Becca's physical appearance in the trending video has sparked online chatter among many Ghanaians

Veteran Ghanaian singer and actress Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, has courted attention following her latest public appearance.

Singer Becca flaunts a new look as she hosts businesswoman Rose Gold at her spa. Photo source: @beccafrica, @getinfomedia

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Kumasi-based socialite and entrepreneur Rose Gold visited Becca at her business venture, Kora Spa in East Legon, opposite the A&C Shopping Mall, following her return to Ghana.

The Body and Health Treatment Centre was officially opened at a grand event in May 2018, with prominent figures such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Efya, Jackie Appiah, and others in attendance.

Rose Gold had earlier touched down in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra after her trip to China, where she went shopping in preparation for her grandfather's grand funeral celebration.

She received a rousing welcome from her friends and loved ones, including Kumawood actress Sandra Boateng.

Becca publicly flaunts a new look

In a video shared on Instagram, Becca was seen chatting with Rose Gold at the premises of her Spa during her visit.

The singer looked elegant and classy in her stylish outfit. She looked a bit different with her heavy makeup and pixie cut hairstyle.

During their conversation, the songstress beamed with excitement as Rose Gold praised her for the hospitality services at her Spa. She also noted that she would regularly visit the singer's business place whenever she came to Accra.

The pair shared a laugh and a hug before the luxury boutique owner departed Becca's spa. Their interaction caught the attention of netizens, who were in awe at the singer's current look.

The video of Becca and Rose Gold interacting is below:

Becca gets new car on her birthday

Becca's latest public appearance comes months after she celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends on the picturesque island of Mykonos in Greece on Friday, August 15, 2025.

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, the singer's husband, Tobi Sanni, presented her with a brand-new 2025 BMW X6, a luxury SUV and an iconic Hermès Kelly bag.

Becca's husband, Tobi Sanni Daniel, presents a BMW X6 to her as a 40th birthday gift on August 15, 2025. Photo source: @drtobisannidaniel, @ghhyper1

Before announcing the car gift, the Nigerian entrepreneur who married Becca in 2018 shared a few words, praising her and assuring her of his love.

He then moved to show his wife the picture of the new car on his phone, before proceeding to kiss her.

The gesture sparked a surprising reaction from the singer, who questioned whether her husband was being truthful.

The video of Becca's husband gifting her a new car on her 40th birthday is below:

Becca's latest appearance stirs reactions

Many Ghanaians who spotted Becca's current look were in disbelief, with some struggling to recognise her due to the changes in her appearance. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



Ama.aphriyie commented:

"Becca this?"

Bathsheba said:

"Becca changed her face, and why has the Nigerian husband betrayed her? Hmmm, men."

Fr3ddy wrote:

"Herh, this is imported Becca."

E.T. Adams Channel said:

"Bring back our old Becca na wei de3 😂."

Nayamaame wrote:

"Is it me or Becca has fillers on the face. Wow, hmm."

Aisha Khalid commented:

"What did Becca do to her cheeks, nose and lip 😱? OMG."

