Veteran gospel singer Cee Music has flaunted her beautiful looks in several photos on social media

In a post, the former Mentor TV reality show contestant also gave her numerous fans a glimpse of her life abroad

Many Ghanaians flooded the comment section of Cee Music's post to praise her over her current look

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Cynthia Appiah-Kubi, popularly known as Cee Music, has given fans a glimpse of her life abroad.

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Cee Music shows off her beautiful looks as she enjoys life abroad. Photo source: Cee, @ceemusicgh/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Monday, October 6, 2025, the former TV3 Mentor music reality show contestant took to her official TikTok page to share photos of her current look.

In the photos, the singer beamed with excitement as she showed off her beautiful looks and plump figure.

She had enhanced her looks with heavy makeup as she stood beside some vehicles at a parking lot in front of an apartment complex abroad.

Cee Music looked classy as she wore a short vest over her long-sleeved shirt and wide-leg pants, with a Louenhide handbag. It appeared that the gospel singer was heading out of her residence for an outing in the middle of the day.

The veteran gospel musician accompanied the lovely photos with a short message to praise God.

She wrote:

"God of posibilities know who I am."

The photos of Cee Music showing off her beautiful looks abroad are below:

Cee Music's career in Ghana and relocation

Cee Music, formerly known as Cee, gained prominence in the 2000s after she entered the second edition of TV3 Ghana's Mentor music reality show competition.

Despite not being part of the initial contestants for the show, she received a second chance. She was chosen as a replacement for award-winning singer Becca, who dropped out of the competition over a dispute with the organisers, which reportedly went to court.

Veteran gospel singer Cee Music celebrates her birthday with a beautiful photoshoot. Photo source: Cee Music

Source: Facebook

Cee Music spent six weeks in the reality music competition before her eviction. Her short spell in the show caught the eye of veteran gospel singer Great Ampong, who formed a group consisting of her and former contestants Erico and Isaac ShowBoy.

The female singer gained mainstream attention for classic gospel songs such as Osabarima and many others.

The gospel musician eventually departed from Great Ampong's musical group before relocating abroad to further her education and seek greener pastures.

Cee Music later tied the knot with a pastor many years ago, with whom she shares children.

In a July 2025 interview with blogger Dennis Bentil, she announced that she and her husband were no longer married. She also recounted the challenges she faced throughout her marriage

Ghanaians praise Cee Music for her beauty

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rozy commented:

"My beautiful Cee. I miss you, dear. Have a great week."

Yahweh's Granddaughter Hagar said:

"Beautiful Maa 🥰🥰🥰🥰. Keep the fire 🔥 burning ✌️."

Isaac Joejo Andam wrote:

"🙏🙏🙏 wow more blessings and more beautiful."

Sony Achiba shows off wife in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sony Achiba showed off his beautiful wife at their residence in the UK.

In a video, the veteran Ghanaian musician was seen flaunting his special bond with his wife during an indoor celebratory event.

Footage of Sony Achiba and his beautiful wife triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh