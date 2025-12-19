Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, tied the knot with her new partner, Samuel Aryeequaye, on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Samuel Aryeequaye: Details of Lilian Kumah’s New Husband’s Background, Education and Career Emerge

Reports indicate that the couple married at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The private event, attended by close family members, friends, and church associates, marked a new chapter in the life of the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries following the passing of her husband in 2024.

Footage shared by Gossips24 TV on Facebook showed Lilian and her bridesmaids, including her daughters, preparing for her wedding ceremony inside a plush room.

Samuel Aryeequaye's background, education and career

According to his official LinkedIn profile and social media accounts, Samuel Aryeequaye is an Accra-based politician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and youth and humanitarian advocate.

He is a former mentee of Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the leader and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG). He previously served as the LPG's Greater Accra Regional Organiser until his departure from the party a few years ago.

The young man from Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana is the Managing Director of a business venture called BSW Company Limited and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SAYE Foundation.

Samuel also serves as the Secretary General at the Diplomatic Envoy Model United Nations (DEMUN).

In an Instagram post he shared on October 17, 2025, to celebrate Shatta Wale's 41st birthday, he noted that he was a cousin of the dancehall musician.

On December 13, 2025, he was inducted into the Ghana National Association of Alternative Dispute Resolution Practitioners (GNAAP).

On November 29, 2025, he graduated from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS). He attended the graduation ceremony at the University of Ghana campus with his wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah.

Samuel Aryeequaye is also an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and the University of London.

