Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, celebrated his daughter, who turned one year old on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

The musician attached a video to his sweet birthday message for his daughter, Queen Money

Social media users who saw the post joined Shatta Wale to celebrate his first child with his fiancée, Maali

Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall musician, shared a simple yet touching message as his daughter, Queen Money, turned one on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The popular singer described his daughter with his fiancée Maali as their greatest blessing, their joy and their light.

Shatta Wale celebrates Queen Money on her first birthday with a touching message. Photo credit: Shatta Wale

Source: Instagram

In a social media post, Shatta Wale shared a video with photos featuring Maali and his daughter, Queen Money.

"The Libras♎️ The October Family 💜. Happy 1st Birthday, Queen Money 👑💖 @i_am_queen.money. From Mum and Dad — our greatest blessing, our joy, our light. Watching you grow is the richest gift life could ever give us. 💚✨”

Shatta Wale's post came some hours after Maali shared photos of their daughter online for the first time.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Shatta's daughter on her birthday

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Shatta Wale shared on Facebook. Read them below:

State Man said:

"She swallowed Maali’s genes and also took Shatta’s ears."

Nyame Ba Abuoden wrote:

"Please, she’s not a Libra but rather a Scorpio, Libra star sign starts from September 24th and ends October 23rd, same as the other star signs, it’s only Sept, Nov, April and June that start from 22nd and Jan and Feb 20th and 19th….I’m a Libra myself♎️."

Rap Ture said:

"Hehhh Record, daddy October, mommy October, daughter too October eii in every year October will be massive."

Alan Osei wrote:

"Her chaley this girl Dey beeee waaa ❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😍🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍, SM princesss .. This one we no go gree give anybody, wey wan joke. plus Am 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Kc N Jojo said:

"Blood is thicker than water no matter what champion the world is trending now. From Ghana to the globe, the vibes, the energy, the movement. If you are not talking about Shatta Wale, you are missing the conversation. Okay, bye."

Naa Dodua Shooter wrote:

"We’ve seen our princess face today and she looks so Beautiful 💕 … just like her mum, Maali 😍."

Desmond Danso said:

"Happy birthday, Super fine girl. Grow in wisdom and strength 🙏🏼❤️🎂🥂🎉."

Drillx Jah Knows wrote:

"Happy Birthday 🎂🎉🎊🎁🎈 Princess Naa Shika 🕊️🤍🤍🩸🩸❤️❤️❤️❤️God Bless u as u grow in Higher with all the lights of Good👏🏼."

Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, shares her daughter Queen Money’s full identity on her first birthday. Photo credit: @maali_maali_j

Source: Instagram

Maali bonds with daughter after trip abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali bonded with her Queen Money after she returned to Ghana from a fun-filled trip abroad.

In a video, Mali partially covered her daughter's face as she recorded the child sleeping on the bed at home with her phone.

Footage of Maali bonding with her daughter at home got several netizens talking.

Shatta Wale babysits Queen Money at home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale babysat the little child at his Trassaco Valley residence.

The SM boss was excited as he slept on the floor and played with Queen Money, who sat on a white cloth filled with several toys.

In another video, the musician was seen singing a lullaby and pushing his daughter's stroller as she slept.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh