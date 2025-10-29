Shatta Wale and Maali's daughter, Queen Money, celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

In a carousel post, the SM boss' girlfriend showed off her daughter's full face for the first time to the public

Many Ghanaians, including famous personalities, celebrated Queen Money's birthday in the comments section

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's girlfriend and baby mama, Maali, has given fans a first glimpse of her daughter, Queen Money's full identity.

Shatta Wale and Maali welcomed their first child in October 2024 after almost three years of dating.

However, the couple announced the news of their child's arrival in November after post-delivery photos of the SM boss' girlfriend at the hospital surfaced on social media. The baby was the Street Crown hitmaker's publicly known third child.

Since her birth, Maali has kept Queen Money's full identity a secret from the public to maintain her privacy despite her high-profile relationship.

In many videos that have surfaced on social media, Shatta Wale and his girlfriend have only shown a few parts of their daughter's face.

Maali shares Queen Money's full identity

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Maali took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her daughter, Queen Money's first birthday.

In a carousel post, she shared a video of herself bonding with her all-grown-up daughter with her face fully uncovered.

In the video, Maali, wearing heavy makeup and looking elegant in a gown, held her daughter's hand as they stood on a staircase inside the living room of Shatta Wale's reported $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in Accra.

The dancehall musician's daughter also looked beautiful in a red dress, complemented by a cute hairstyle, as she and her mother happily posed for the camera.

Maali accompanied the video with an emotional birthday message, where she expressed her undying love for her daughter and detailed how she had positively impacted her life.

She wrote:

"My heart in human form turns 1 today 👑💖. Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter, my little sunshine, my reason to smile every day. Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest gift of my life."

"You’ve brought love, laughter, and purpose into my world @i_am_queen.money💕 I love you endlessly, my precious princess. 🎉🎂✨."

In a separate post on TikTok, Maali shared a video showing Queen Money's growth throughout the months leading up to her first birthday.

The social media posts of Maali sharing the identity of her daughter on her first birthday are below:

Shatta Wale babysits Queen Money at home

Queen Money's full identity unveiling comes months after Shatta Wale babysat the little child at his Trassaco Valley.

In a series of videos, the SM boss expressed excitement as he slept on the floor and played with Queen Money, who sat on a white cloth filled with the little girl's numerous toys.

In another video, the dancehall musician was spotted singing a lullaby and pushing his daughter's stroller as she slept.

The video of Shatta Wale babysitting his daughter Queen Money at home is below:

Ghanaians celebrate Queen Money on her birthday

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians, including celebrities who hailed Queen Money on her first birthday, below:

iamfantana commented:

"So precious😍. Happy birthday, my baby girl."

profwise_ said:

"Wow, Queen Maali. Your daughter is beautiful 👏🙌🙌🙌😍."

yaaqueen25 wrote:

"Happy happy birthday to the princess. May the Lord keep shining his face upon you ❤️."

Estrn_nova remarked:

"She’s so beautiful 😍."

Rafty said:

"Omg, she’s so beautiful and adorable. Happy birthday, little angel."

Awura.Adwoa commented:

"Just now, 1 year has come? Congratulations, Yvonne ❤️and little Yvonne. Happy birthday, princess."

Maali bonds with daughter after trip abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali bonded with her daughter after she returned to Ghana after experiencing a fun-filled trip abroad.

In a video, she had Queen Money's face half-covered as she recorded the child sleeping on the bed at home with her phone.

Footage of Maali bonding with her daughter at home triggered many positive remarks from Ghanaians who flooded the comment section.

