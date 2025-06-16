Shatta Wale discharged his fatherly duties as he babysat his daughter Queen Maali inside his plush residence

The dancehall musician, in a video, played with his daughter and pushed her around as she slept in a stroller

Many fans thronged to social media to praise Shatta Wale for being a good father and celebrated him on Father's Day

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has courted attention after a video of him with Queen Money, his little daughter, whom he recently welcomed with his girlfriend and baby mama, Maali, surfaced on social media.

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, June 16, 2025, the SM boss was spotted babysitting his daughter at his residence in Maali's absence.

In one video, Shatta Wale expressed excitement as he slept on the floor and played with Queen Money, who sat on a white cloth filled with the little girl's numerous toys.

In another video, the dancehall musician, who recently performed at his colleague Fancy Gadam's high-profile 1Don concert at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on June 8, 2025, was spotted singing a lullaby and pushing his daughter as she slept in a stroller inside a plush living room in his $2.5 million mansion in Trasacco Valley.

The adorable footage of Shatta Wale and his daughter, Queen Money, triggered heartfelt reactions from fans on social media. The musician and his new child's sighting also marked their first appearance on social media in over four months.

In February, the Dancehall Commando hitmaker bonded with his daughter Queen Money inside his recently acquired mansion. He held his sleeping baby in his arms as he entered his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Shatta Wale's relationship with his children

Over the years, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker has shared a close relationship with his children, his eldest daughter, Cherissa and his son, Alexander Majesty Mensah and has often shared videos of himself spending time with them.

In February 2025, Cherissa was spotted in the company of Shatta Wale, another young lady named Vicentia and her mother as they sat inside his expensive Rolls-Royce Cullinan and prepared to go out.

The SM boss got Cherissa and the other lady laughing as he acknowledged them as his daughters. He later promised to give the kids money, prompting the mother to laugh as the Jo Lese hitmaker joked about her love for money.

In 2023, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker shared several photos of Cherissa on Facebook and promised to buy her a Range Rover on her 16th birthday. The SM boss was later spotted with Cherissa and Majesty during a music studio session, where they had fun playing drums.

Below are the videos of Shatta Wale babysitting his daughter Queen Money at home:

Reactions to Shatta Wale babysitting his daughter

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

peterterkper8 commented:

"Ah ebi say he Dey scare the kid or he dey play plus am 😂."

Orginal Geeszer said:

"One Don Dada Panpanpan."

Ranking G H 4 life commented:

"Happy Father's Day to you, my Godfather 🫡🥰🫵, May almighty God keep on blessing you, father 🙏🫡🥰🎉👑🤗."

Ticia Mzvee wrote:

"Happy Father's Day to my king. God bless you for being a good dad ever."

Michy spends time with Majesty before school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy spent time with Majesty before the latter went to school early in the morning.

Shatta Wale's former baby mama prepared her young son on her residence's premises while she interacted with fans on social media.

The footage of Michy spending time with Majesty before school triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

