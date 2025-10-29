Popular Kumasi-based socialite Kofi Bad has sadly passed away at 26 after a battle with a severe illness

The passing of the socialite and businessman was announced by his friends and loved ones on social media

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn Kofi Bad's passing with emotional tributes

Popular Kumasi-based socialite and businessman Tweneboa Koduah, popularly known as Kofi Bad, has sadly passed away at the age of 36.

Popular Kumasi-based socialite Kofi Bad passes away after a battle with a severe illness. Photo source: Tweneboa Koduah

The news of Kofi Bad's untimely demise emerged on TikTok on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The details concerning his death are sketchy, but some reports indicate that he died from an illness.

The socialite, who was very popular at Kronum-Kwapra, was also said to have been battling a stroke for over two years before his sudden demise. His condition affected his ability to walk properly without assistance.

Kofi Bad, who, according to some netizens, has been referenced in songs composed by top Ghanaian artistes like Shatta Wale and Oseikrom Sikani, was well-respected in Kumasi and a regular patron of the Vienna City Nightclub in Kumasi in the 2010s.

The socialite's demise has sent his family and loved ones into a state of mourning. A close female friend of the deceased, who shared a video of her memorable moments, mourned his passing with an emotional message.

She recounted the seven days she spent beside Kofi Bad while he was on admission for medical treatment in the hospital.

He said:

"Yesterday, with tears and with my family, I gave orders to an ambulance to take your body to Kumasi KOFI💔..I chose you over my kids for 7 good days at the hospital, thinking there was gonna be victory 🕊️."

"You weren’t a bad boy after all, as your name says 🥹..Man, I thought you were the baddest and will definitely win🤐…Such a coward you have been all these years!@areamama87."

"There’s definitely no joy with us, especially Mama Haggar☺️…I wish you peace, my brother! I haven’t had 5 hours of sleep since you died🥺..You have been an idiot, but I will still choose you if we ever meet again, and I love you dearly, you surely can tell from where you may be😘."

Below is the social media post announcing the demise of Kofi Bad:

Young businesswoman Phyllis Boateng passes away

Kofi Bad's demise comes days after businesswoman and nurse Phyllis Boateng passed away.

Young businesswoman, nurse, and philanthropist Phyllis Boateng reportedly dies. Image credit: @pssowee

A close friend known as Ssowee shared the tragic news on TikTok, with an emotional post after rumours of her demise emerged.

He recounted how his friendship with Phyllis Boateng had started at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital's Outpatients Department (OPD).

Below is the social media post announcing the death of Phyllis Boateng:

Ghanaians mourn Kofi Bad's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Beauty52512 commented:

"Aww, Kofi Bad 😭😭😭. Today, when l saw he was dead, l cried 😭😭richest man is gone 😭."

AbenaKay Yiadom said:

"That was my mate at New Life! Eii life. This guy just got so rich. I can’t say much here. So sad to hear this."

Souljah wrote:

"I remember days at Aphrodisiac nightclub with him. Hmm, this guy made me see money. Hmm, from 2012-2016."

Mr President_Official wrote:

"May his Soul rest in peace."

