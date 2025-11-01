2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, has set a new fashion trend with her looks for her wedding

The beauty goddess wore custom-made gowns at the star-studded event at the Under Bridge event centre in East Legon

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Royale's bridal glam and hairstyle on Instagram

2010 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, celebrated her traditional wedding in a glamorous ceremony filled with celebrity guests and vibrant cultural elements.

The event took place on October 31, 2025, where the young bride captivated onlookers in her breathtaking ensembles.

2010 GMB Winner rocks kente wedding gown

Nana Ama Royale, representing the Eastern Region, dazzled everyone as she donned a magnificent beaded lace kente gown that highlighted her voluptuous figure.

The intricately designed gown featured a blend of traditional kente patterns and modern elegance, perfectly tailored to accentuate her curves.

Her choice of a classy, frontal lace ponytail hairstyle framed her face beautifully, while her expertly applied makeup enhanced her natural beauty, seamlessly complementing her rich, melanin-rich complexion.

As an eye-catching accessory, she wore vibrant orange rectangular-shaped earrings that harmonised with the colours of her kente gown.

Completing her lavish look, Nana Ama Royale sported an exquisite gold wristwatch, symbolising her style and success.

2010 GMB winner rocks Aseobi for her wedding

As the festivities progressed into the later part of the celebration, Nana Ama Royale made a striking change into an elegant off-shoulder aseobi outfit.

This stunning attire featured a long-sleeved corset top with intricate embroidery, paired with a tailored skirt that hugged her form perfectly.

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale slays in beautiful dresses ahead of her lavish wedding. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale.

The off-shoulder design showcased her neckline, while the flowy fabric added an air of sophistication.

Her stylish gele headwrap elevated her look, showcasing her cultural roots and adding a regal touch.

The bride completed this outfit with pointed glittering shoes that sparkled with every step, making her the centre of attention.

Her groom, equally impressive, wore a custom-made agbada, adorned with intricate patterns that reflected traditional craftsmanship, complemented by a stylish mobutu hat and sleek black shoes.

Abena Kyei explains how she met bride

Ghanaian media personality Abena Kyei Boakye has explained how she met the celebrity bride Nana Ama Royale.

She highlighted how their relationship moved from friendship to sisterhood in an emotional video ahead of Nana Ama Royale's traditional wedding.

2010 GMB winner rocks glittering gown

Later in the evening, Nana Ama Royale turned heads once again in a halter-neck gown that exuded effortless chicness.

The gown’s design was both sophisticated and playful, featuring a fitted silhouette that flowed gracefully as she moved.

For her dinner celebration, she chose colourful strappy high heels that added a pop of fun. Delicate pearly butterfly-shaped earrings and matching bracelets completed her enchanting look, showcasing her refined taste.

Throughout the event, Nana Ama Royale proved not just to be a beauty but also a symbol of grace and elegance, making her traditional wedding one for the books.

