2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, has gone viral with her pre-wedding photos

The owner of East Royale Montessori has impressed fashion lovers with her look in trending Instagram photos

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Royale's boyfriend's stylish look and designer wristwatch on Instagram

2010 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, has finally posted her fiancé’s photos on Instagram.

The beauty queen, who has gone viral for her opulent lifestyle, shared her pre-wedding photos and video.

2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama Royale shows off her man ahead of her wedding in October 2025. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale.

Source: Instagram

2010 GMB winner flaunts her fiancé

Nana Ama Royale has received many congratulatory messages after officially announcing her wedding.

The melanin beauty looked effortlessly chic in a black and white spaghetti strap ensemble, which flaunted her curves.

She wore heavy makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes, and glossy lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

The fashionista accessorised her monochrome dress with a custom-made fascinator and black hand gloves.

2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama Royale looks classy in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale.

Source: Instagram

The beauty goddess Nana Ama Royale elevated her look with pearl stud earrings and a matching necklace, which added a touch of elegance and royalty to her appearance.

The handsome groom-to-be evidently cemented his status as a top style influencer without saying much.

He looked dashing in a white designer shirt and suit, which fitted him perfectly like the gentleman he is.

Nana Ama Royale’s husband-to-be wore a black hat designed with a yellow ribbon.

The Instagram photos are below:

2010 GMB winner spends summer in UK

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale has continually shown off her lavish lifestyle on her verified social media.

For summer 2025, Nana Ama Royale stepped out in style to a plush restaurant in the United Kingdom with her friends.

Nana Ama Royale wore a two-piece floral ensemble and matching designer sandals. She wore a centre-parted bob hairstyle which cascaded around her shoulders.

The beauty queen was photographed rocking a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet on Instagram.

The Instagram photo of Nana Ama Royale enjoying her vacation in the United Kingdom is below:

2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama Royale slays in a stylish floral dress. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale.

Source: Instagram

2010 GMB winner rocks a pink dress

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale turned heads with her pink corseted dress, which flaunted her curves at a programme.

The serial entrepreneur who has invested in many industries, including education, hospitality, and a water bottling company, courted attention at a star-studded event with her giant fascinator and gloves.

Nana Ama Royale posed elegantly to flaunt her pink-coloured pearly necklace to match her ensemble and embellishment on her stylish fascinator.

The Instagram photos of Nana Ama Royale's outfit are below:

Akua GMB rocks kente for her wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akua GMB, the gorgeous Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant who tied the knot in a star-studded event.

The 2021 Ashanti Region’s representative in Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant wore a structured kente gown for her wedding and a white gown by Groovythread for the white wedding.

2015 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Esi and others commented on Akua GMB’s post.

Source: YEN.com.gh