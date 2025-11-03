Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, has launched a supercar event in Ghana

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son and other young influencers were named as Ibrahim Mahama's son's partners

Several social media users have congratulated the wealthy heirs for helping to provide jobs for Ghanaians

The son of Ghanaian businessman and founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama Junior, has launched his first business venture in Ghana.

The young entrepreneur invited top celebrities, including former Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew, to attend the spectacular event.

Ibrahim Mahama's youngest son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, partners with Despite's son Jaiden Osei to launch a supercar event in Ghana. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama Junior launches historic supercar event

Ibrahim Mahama Junior, whose uncle is Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, has made his family proud by launching an unprecedented automobile event in the country.

Following in the footsteps of Sharaf Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr achieved the milestone of becoming a CEO before turning 30, and there are hopes that he will soon be featured on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, celebrates his birthday with his dad before launching the Supercar Spectacle event company. Photo credit @ibrahimmahama.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama Junior, along with his business partners Jaiden Osei and Arnold Agblosu, has inspired many young Ghanaians to dream big, leveraging their resources to become self-employed and create job opportunities for others.

The Instagram video is below:

Despite’s son, Jaiden Osei, discusses Supercar Spectacle

Jaiden Osei, the son of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has opened up about his new business venture.

In an interview with Joy News, the aspiring International Business and Real Estate student stated that the team would showcase the best luxury cars in Ghana during their inaugural event.

Jaiden also announced that the first event will take place in December, allowing many Ghanaians to attend and experience this historic spectacle.

The Instagram post is below:

Ibrahim Mahama Junior shares Supercar Spectacle plans

Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, the visionary behind the supercar spectacle, shared his plans to boost tourism in Ghana through the event.

He explained that the luxury car exhibition would serve as a platform to promote car culture in the country.

Car enthusiasts would have the rare opportunity to see their most desired vehicles all gathered at one venue, creating a unique and unforgettable experience.

The Instagram post is below:

Dede Ayew attends Supercar Spectacle launch

Ghanaian international player Andre Ayew was present to support Ibrahim Mahama Jnr as he launched his first business.

The former Black Stars captain turned heads with his classy look and designer cap as he arrived at the event.

Dede Ayew stole the spotlight as bloggers rushed to take photos and videos of him chatting with Ibrahim Mahama's son.

The Instagram video is below:

Ibrahim Mahama attends Supercar Spectacle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ibrahim Mahama and his spouse, Oona Maxwell, attending the Supercar Spectacle premiere event.

The business tycoon and his partner were spotted talking with other guests at the significant occasion in a video that trended on social media.

Many Ghanaians reacted to the rare moment on social media when they saw Ibrahim Mahama and his wife at their son's launch event.

Source: YEN.com.gh