Appiah Stadium has reacted to the recent remarks Maurice Ampaw made about Ibrahim Mahama

In a video, the staunch NDC supporter slammed the lawyer for allegedly criticising his relationship with the businessman

Appiah Stadium's response to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw's claims has stirred reactions among Ghanaians on social media

Controversial political activist Appiah Stadium has reacted to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw's recent remarks about businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

In a recent interview on Wontumi TV, Maurice Ampaw claimed that Ibrahim Mahama and GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi would face severe sanctions by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if they returned to power after the 2028 general elections.

He said President John Dramani Mahama's younger brother would be subjected to the same fate as the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, has suffered under the NDC government over his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

He said:

“Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi will be hot if this current government changes. When we make allegations against you, we won’t need evidence. We will make you report to the security agencies every day," he said.

"Mahama is going to struggle to protect the legacy of his brother [Ibrahim Mahama] if he destroys Chairman Wontumi,"

The controversial lawyer also called out some Ashantis for allegedly being subservient to Ibrahim Mahama because of his vast wealth.

Appiah Stadium blasts Maurice Ampaw

Speaking on Kumasi-based Royal TV on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Appiah Stadium, who has a close relationship with Ibrahim Mahama, claimed that he would live a better life as a servant to the business mogul than Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

He took offence to the alleged claims the lawyer made about him despite being friends with him.

Appiah Stadium claimed that Maurice Ampaw would be surprised to find out about the prominent figures, including top leaders of the NPP who have been beneficiaries of Ibrahim Mahama's financial generosity.

The staunch NDC activist also criticised the lawyer for some unsavoury remarks he made about some traditional leaders in the Ashanti Region.

Appiah Stadium clashes with Fire Oja

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Appiah Stadium and Fire Oja were interviewed simultaneously by Kumasi-based TV station, Royal TV Ghana.

The two controversial personalities engaged in a heated exchange, during which they traded insults and threats.

Appiah Stadium claimed that he had more knowledge about the bible and was a true prophet, unlike Fire Oja. He also threatened to take physical action against the controversial prophet.

Maurice Ampaw declares electoral loss for NDC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw declared that the NDC would suffer a heavy defeat in the 2028 general elections.

In a video, he claimed that the party would lose the elections due to infighting between members vying to become the next flagbearer after President Mahama's second tenure ends.

Maurice Ampaw levelled severe allegations against some individuals connected to the NDC party.

