Ibrahim Mahama Makes Rare Public Appearance With Wife at Supercar Spectacle Launch
- Ibrahim Mahama stepped out in town with his wife, Oona Maxwell for his son's Supercar Spectacle launch event at the Polo Club
- In a video, the business mogul and his wife were seen interacting with other attendees at the event
- Ibrahim Mahama and his wife's sighting at the event stirred reactions from Ghanaians on social media
Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has made a rare public appearance with his beautiful wife, Oona Maxwell.
On Saturday, November 1, 2025, the business mogul's son Ibrahim Mahama Jnr held a launch for the 2025, Supercar Spectacle, an event showcasing the most expensive luxury cars owned by prominent people in Ghana.
Many high-profile celebrities, including footballer Andre Dede Ayew, EIB Network Group CEO and the children of businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and President John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama, were present at the event at the Accra Polo Club.
Ibrahim Mahama, wife attend Supercar Spectacle launch
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama and his wife, Oona Maxwell, were spotted at the Supercar Spectacle event to support his son.
The businessman made a grand arrival inside a 2024-registered Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6, a six-wheel pickup truck and one of the numerous luxury cars he owned, with his wife.
The couple alighted from the car and were welcomed by a young boy who received a hug from the Engineers and Planners CEO as they interacted.
Ibrahim and Oona later caught up with their close friends as they witnessed the activities at the Supercar Spectacle event, where many of his cars were on display.
The business mogul later expressed pride in his son as they shared a hug while he and his wife were interacting with Dede Ayew and others. The couple later departed the event inside the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6.
Shatta Wale makes rare public appearance with his 1st baby mama and daughter Cherissa, video stirs reactions
Ibrahim and Oona's sighting at the event marked a rare public appearance for the married couple, who have barely been seen together at various events.
The videos of Ibrahim Mahama and his wife, Oona Maxwell, at the Supercar Spectacle event are below:
Ibrahim Mahama's wife attends Thanksgiving event
Ibrahim Mahama and his wife's appearance at the Supercar Spectacle event comes days after Ooma Maxwell attended a Thanksgiving event held after the burial of Madam Dora Okyere Akosa.
In a video, she was seen interacting with her sister-in-law, Hawa Mahama, inside the Church during the thanksgiving event.
She conversed with other family members and took group photos with them outside the church after the event concluded.
Mrs Oona Maxwell was later seen boarding a luxury black Mercedes-Benz vehicle as she left the premises.
The video of Ibrahim Mahama's wife at the funeral Thanksgiving event is below:
Ibrahim and wife's public appearance stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
LZi Nation commented:
"She always hide her face."
Akosuacapito wrote:
"You can surely see Ibrahim Mahama is a humble soul👌👌👌."
Street Muslim commented:
"He is very calm. He likes simple dressing 😊 and is a gentleman too, respecting his father."
Dede Ayew marvels at Ibrahim Mahama's car
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dede Ayew marvelled at Ibrahim Mahama's car at the Supercar Spectacle.
In a video, the former Black Stars captain could not hide his excitement as he sat inside the businessman's car at the event.
Dede Ayew expressed to Ibrahim Mahama how cool his car was before shaking his hands in a friendly encounter.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh