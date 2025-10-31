Award-winning Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim and Joselyn Dumas have inspired many with their looks

The celebrity muses have continually invested heavily in their wardrobes in an industry where entertainers often attend high-profile events

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of fashionable female celebrities to follow for unique style inspirations

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, Joselyn Dumas and other A-listers have stood out with their looks this week in the last week of October 2025.

These celebrity style influencers wore custom-made gowns that highlighted their curves during recent photo shoots.

Joselyn Dumas, Juliet Ibrahim and others trend with her beautiful looks. Photo credits: @joselyndumas @julietibrahim.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah looks classy in black ensemble

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turned heads at her son Damien Agyemang's birthday party in a stylish black ensemble.

The brand influencer and fashionista wore a black three-quarter-sleeved top with pockets, paired with matching trousers.

To complete the look, she opted for a cute, colourful, trendy bag during her photoshoot.

The Instagram photos of Jackie Appiah's new look are below:

Juliet Ibrahim dazzles in green lace

Award-winning actress and president of Women in Film Ghana, Juliet Ibrahim, looked effortlessly chic in a green lace gown as she graced an event.

She wore a glittering, long-sleeved outfit styled with a side-parted glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup that complemented her skin tone.

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim looks spectacular in short dresses. Photo credit: @julietibrahim.

Source: Original

Juliet accessorised with simple drop earrings and fashionable rings while flaunting her purple nails.

The Instagram photos of Juliet Ibrahim's new look are below:

Joselyn Dumas rocks a floral dress

The new brand ambassador for Ghana GoldBod's newest subsidiary, GoldBod Jewellery, Joselyn Dumas looked exquisite in a floral dress for her photoshoot.

The celebrity model and mother of a teenage daughter, inspired many with her long, coloured braids and flawless makeup, which made her glow.

Joselyn elevated her look with clear glass pointed high heels embellished with glitter.

The Instagram photos of Joselyn Dumas' new look are below:

Cookie Tee bosses up in classy suit

Award-winning media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, showcased another bold colour combo for corporate women.

She looked spectacular in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup while flaunting her designer handbag.

The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host completed her look with a black designer bag and matching shoes.

The Instagram photos of Cookie Tee's new look are below:

Fella Makafui looks splendid in two-piece outfit

Award-winning YOLO star Fella Makafui served date night fashion inspiration in a stunning two-piece outfit.

The ex-wife of rapper Medikal looked gorgeous in a ready-to-wear long-sleeve top and a thigh-high skirt that showed off her fine legs.

Fella styled her look with yellow strappy high heels and posed with a designer handbag.

The Instagram photos are below:

Lydia Forson celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lydia Forson, who wore a stylish two-piece outfit for her birthday photoshoot in 2025.

The chief executive officer of Kinky Matters looked classy in a hand-painted ensemble as she turned a year older.

Some social media users have commented on Lydia Forston's birthday photos on Instagram.

