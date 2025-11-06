Baba Sadiq's Second Wife: 5 Photos of Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah in Perfectly Decent and Stylish Hijabs
- Ghanaian politician Baba Sadiq's second wife has gained significant attention not only for her professional accomplishments
- Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah has also turned heads on international platforms with her impeccable fashion sense that expertly balances style and modesty
- YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Baba Sadiq's second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, in elegant outfits
Ghanaian software developer Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah has become a role model for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).
The second wife of Ghanaian politician Baba Sadiq has recently made headlines with her impeccable sense of fashion.
Baba Sadiq’s second wife rocks African print
At the recently concluded GAIME conference in Uganda, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah delivered a powerful speech while wearing a stylish two-piece African print ensemble.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
She showcased beautiful henna designs on her hands and legs during the international event.
To complete her look, she accessorised with a silver jewellery set that perfectly complemented her outfit.
The Instagram photos of Baba Sadiq’s second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, are below:
Baba Sadiq’s second wife models a white outfit
Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah turned heads as she posed in her luxurious mansion, wearing a glamorous white outfit paired with a trendy hijab.
She elevated her photoshoot look with pointed designer high heels, adding a chic touch to her overall ensemble.
The Instagram photos of Baba Sadiq’s second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, are below:
Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah looks classy in maxi dress
Women-in-tech advocate Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah inspired her followers as she shared exciting updates about her company, all while looking fabulous in a round-neck tie-dye maxi dress.
The viral photoshoot featured Baba Sadiq’s second wife completing her look with a red turban and flawless makeup.
The Instagram photos of Baba Sadiq’s second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, are below:
Baba Sadiq’s second wife rocks corporate wear
Baba Sadiq's second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, wowed her fans online with a stunning corporate outfit.
She wore a stylish blazer and matching skirt, posing in black stilettos for her photoshoot.
The business executive completed her polished look with a black hijab, showcasing her flawless face.
The Instagram photos of Baba Sadiq’s second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, are below:
Baba Sadiq’s second wife rocks classy dress
Baba Sadiq’s second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, has always been intentional about her style.
In another photoshoot, she looked magnificent in a three-quarter-sleeved dress adorned with ruffles that added flair and elegance to her appearance.
She paired the dress with designer shoes and a classy red handbag to complete her sophisticated look.
The Instagram photos of Baba Sadiq’s second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, are below:
Who is Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah?
Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah is an entrepreneur, software engineer, and supporter of women in technology from Ghana.
She founded and serves as CEO of Divaloper, a software company that teaches and educates young people and women in digital skills, web design, and coding.
She graduated from the University of Ghana with a master's degree in computer science and was named one of Ghana's 2025 Female Tech Trailblazers for her leadership and technological contributions.
Baba Sadiq's wife flaunts second chilld
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, Baba Sadiq's second wife, who made a public appearance with her second child.
She taught pupils while taking care of her infant in class, demonstrating in a video how she balanced her professional and maternal responsibilities.
Additionally, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah gave mothers who want to work in technology some motivational advice.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh