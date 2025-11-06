Ghanaian politician Baba Sadiq's second wife has gained significant attention not only for her professional accomplishments

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah has also turned heads on international platforms with her impeccable fashion sense that expertly balances style and modesty

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Baba Sadiq's second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, in elegant outfits

Ghanaian software developer Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah has become a role model for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

The second wife of Ghanaian politician Baba Sadiq has recently made headlines with her impeccable sense of fashion.

Baba Sadiq's second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, trends on the internet with her stylish dresses. Photo credit: @DZulaiha.

Baba Sadiq’s second wife rocks African print

At the recently concluded GAIME conference in Uganda, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah delivered a powerful speech while wearing a stylish two-piece African print ensemble.

She showcased beautiful henna designs on her hands and legs during the international event.

Baba Sadiq's second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, looks gorgeous in a stylish dress for their lovey-dovey shoot. Photo credit: @dZulaiha.

To complete her look, she accessorised with a silver jewellery set that perfectly complemented her outfit.

Baba Sadiq’s second wife models a white outfit

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah turned heads as she posed in her luxurious mansion, wearing a glamorous white outfit paired with a trendy hijab.

She elevated her photoshoot look with pointed designer high heels, adding a chic touch to her overall ensemble.

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah looks classy in maxi dress

Women-in-tech advocate Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah inspired her followers as she shared exciting updates about her company, all while looking fabulous in a round-neck tie-dye maxi dress.

The viral photoshoot featured Baba Sadiq’s second wife completing her look with a red turban and flawless makeup.

Baba Sadiq’s second wife rocks corporate wear

Baba Sadiq's second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, wowed her fans online with a stunning corporate outfit.

She wore a stylish blazer and matching skirt, posing in black stilettos for her photoshoot.

The business executive completed her polished look with a black hijab, showcasing her flawless face.

Baba Sadiq’s second wife rocks classy dress

Baba Sadiq’s second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, has always been intentional about her style.

In another photoshoot, she looked magnificent in a three-quarter-sleeved dress adorned with ruffles that added flair and elegance to her appearance.

She paired the dress with designer shoes and a classy red handbag to complete her sophisticated look.

Who is Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah?

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah is an entrepreneur, software engineer, and supporter of women in technology from Ghana.

She founded and serves as CEO of Divaloper, a software company that teaches and educates young people and women in digital skills, web design, and coding.

She graduated from the University of Ghana with a master's degree in computer science and was named one of Ghana's 2025 Female Tech Trailblazers for her leadership and technological contributions.

