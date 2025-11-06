Baba Sadiq's second wife Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah has made a rare public appearance with her second son

In a video, she juggled her career with her motherly duties as she lectured students while caring for her child in class

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah also shared an inspirational message to mothers interested in pursuing careers in the tech field

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, the second wife of entrepreneur and politician Sadiq Abdulai Abu, popularly known as Baba Sadiq, has made a rare public appearance after her wedding.

Baba Sadiq’s second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, makes a rare public appearance with her second son after her wedding. Photo source: @tech_diva_zu

Source: TikTok

Reports recently emerged that Zulaiha, who is a software developer and executive director, and Baba Sadiq got married months after welcoming their second child.

An Instagram blogger, Dagaati Girl, shared a video of the colorful ceremony on social media to congratulate the newly wedded couple.

Videos showed Zulaiha dancing in a procession with some ladies in similar green outfits, who looked like her bridesmaids, and receiving applause from the ladies.

The former NDC parliamentary candidate for the Okaikwei Central constituency in the 2024 elections, Baba Sadiq, was not seen in the videos that were circulated online.

The videos from Zulaiha and Baba Sadiq's wedding ceremony are below:

Zulaiha makes public appearance with Sadiq's child

On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, Zulaiha took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself having a tech lecture with some students in a class.

Baba Sadiq’s first wife, Adiza Ibrahim, says she's focused on important things despite the divorce rumours online. Photo credit: @kuburahdiamond

Source: TikTok

In the video, the self-proclaimed Tech Diva had her and Baba Sadiq's adorable second son in a baby carrier as she stood in front of a room and went through some lesson notes on her laptop.

Her students silently sat in their chairs with their laptops in front of them as Zulaiha imparted the knowledge into their minds.

In the caption of the video, Zulaiha recounted her past conversation with her mentor about motherhood and its complexities pertaining to an individual achieving her goals in life.

She also noted that she had received messages from many women over the age of 35 in her inbox who had asked her if it was possible for them to build a career in tech.

She advised women on how they could balance their lives as mothers with their tech careers. She also recounted how she built a software solution for her workplace two weeks after she welcomed her second son.

The video of Zulaiha making a rare public appearance with her child is below:

Zulaiha and her child's sighting stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

It's Milcy commented:

"I have been out of my career for seven years now. I just completed my CV yesterday, and I am asking myself where do i start from? If I had carried my baby with me seven years ago, I would have been somewhere by now. You inspire us🥰."

Light up the world foundation wrote:

"We are so proud of you 🥰."

Nira.fabrics.bags said:

"It’s not easy juggling kids with work and transitioning to tech, but I am not giving up. I need to come for tips from you, though. 😁"

Mamashemascloset commented:

"This is what every woman must learn. Having a child does not stop you from being whoever you want to be."

Baba Sadiq's first wife addresses divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baba Sadiq's first wife addressed rumours of her and her husband getting a divorce.

Adiza Ibrahim dismissed the rumours as she shared a photo of herself with her husband and their three children.

She noted that she was focused on other important matters and would publicly speak if she got a divorce from her husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh