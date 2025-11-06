Footage of Akosua Serwaa at the airport in Ghana has emerged on social media amid her legal dispute over Daddy Lumba's funeral

In a video, the late music icon's first wife appeared to be checking out after she arrived in Ghana from Germany

The footage of Akosua Serwaa at the airport in Ghana has stirred speculations among Ghanaians on social media

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late musician Daddy Lumba, has courted attention after a new video of her surfaced on social media.

Footage of Akosua Serwaa at an airport in Ghana stirs speculations on social media. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, @designersdepot1/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa and her sister-in-law, Ernestina Fosu, have been embroiled in a legal dispute with her sister wife, Odo Broni, and her husband's family head, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, in recent months.

She filed a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba's second wife, family head, and the Transitions Funeral Home to seek an interlocutory injunction on her late husband’s funeral, which was scheduled for December 6.

She accused the family head of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and gave Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu the go-ahead to proceed with the funeral.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur has also scheduled a Case Management Conference for November 14, regarding Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared the only surviving wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

Akosua Serwaa spotted at a Ghanaian airport

In a viral TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, November 6, 2025, Akosua Serwaa was spotted at an airport in Ghana.

In the video, the late Daddy Lumba's first wife held a black polythene bag as she checked her smartphone.

She wore an all-black outfit and waited behind an elderly passenger who was interacting with an airport staff member and getting her travelling documents verified.

It appeared that Akosua Serwaa was checking out of the airport, as she also held a paper which looked like a ticket in her hands.

Footage of Akosua Serwaa at the airport in Ghana has stirred speculations among Ghanaians on social media, with many claiming that she had returned from Germany to the country ahead of her court case.

The video of Akosua Serwaa at the airport in Ghana is below:

Ernestina Fosu speaks after meeting at Manhyia

Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, spoke to the media after she and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's meeting with Otumfuo's Sumankwahene on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, hosts businessman Kennedy Agyapong at her residence in Cologne, Germany. Image credit: @daddylumbaofficial, @tina_news_gh, @akosuatrending.gh

Source: TikTok

She denied rumours that the Asantehene had called for the ongoing case to be withdrawn from the Kumasi High Court and settled at home.

She stated that she did not harbour any resentment towards the family head and that they were only having a misunderstanding.

Ernestina noted that the traditional leaders advised her to greet her Abusuapanin and hold a meeting at home to resolve their differences. She said she and her uncle are expected to return to Manhyia Palace on Friday, November 7, 2025.

She also recounted the heartwarming moment she and her uncle shared in public after the meeting and reiterated that the court case had not been withdrawn.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister also noted that she was still determined to know the cause of her brother's demise and wanted another autopsy done.

She added that the funeral of her late sibling would only proceed if the parties could resolve their dispute before December 6.

The video of Ernestina Fosu speaking after the meeting with Abusuapanin at Manhyia over Daddy Lumba's funeral dispute is below:

Akosua Serwaa's Ghana airport sighting stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

JOssie 105 commented:

"This is called what life took from me. It is well, legal wife."

Joeas wrote:

"Is she back, or is it an old video? Hmm."

Maame Mary said:

"This woman has suffered. Indeed, love is pain. Ahh."

Still Nyametsease commented:

"This woman has suffered o. See her with a black poly bag at the airport, aaaarh Mama Lumba paaa."

Somewhere in Canada wrote:

"Mama is in."

Akosua Serwaa spends time in German studio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa spent time with some fans at Daddy Lumba's music studio in Germany after the court dismissed her injunction application.

In a video, the late musician's first wife expressed mixed emotions as she listened to her husband's music with the fans.

The video of Akosua Serwaa and the fans spending time in Daddy Lumba's studio in Germany triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh