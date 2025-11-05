Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Veteran Actor Fred Amugi Reborn at 77, Visits Powerful Mantse for Blessings
Movies

Veteran Actor Fred Amugi Reborn at 77, Visits Powerful Mantse for Blessings

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Fred Amugi marked his 77th birthday with a heartfelt message of rebirth, describing it as a moment of total renewal and spiritual awakening
  • The veteran actor visited Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong I, the Teshie Obediben Mantse, to receive blessings and reflect on life’s next chapter
  • His powerful message of “double mercy, double strength, and double purpose” has inspired many Ghanaians, reminding them that transformation can happen at any age

Ghanaian veteran actor Fred Amugi has shared a deeply spiritual message to celebrate his 77th birthday. He describes this milestone as a moment of rebirth and renewal.

Fred Amugi, Nii Martey Dzata, Fafa Kayi, Ghana, GA Mantse, Accra
At 77, Fred Amugi’s powerful rebirth shines as he seeks blessings from Mantse. Image credit: Fred Amugi, The GA Dangbe Kingdom.
Source: Facebook

The celebrated actor, who has appeared on screens for decades with his unmatched talent and calm demeanour, expressed gratitude and reflection during a visit to Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong I, a traditional leader in Accra, to receive blessings.

In a post on Instagram, Fred Amugi wrote, “Today I turn 77 years old. I’m being reborn! At 77, the Bible’s seventy-seven isn’t just forgiveness; it’s total renewal. Like a phoenix, I’m shedding the old and rising in double mercy, double strength, double purpose.”

His words struck a chord with fans and colleagues, who filled the comments section with warm wishes and admiration for his humility and enduring spirit.

Amugi’s visit to Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong I, the Teshie Obediben Mantse under the Gbugblah Division of the Teshie Traditional Area, added a rich cultural element to his spiritual rebirth.

The actor was seen interacting humbly with the Mantse, believed to be seeking blessings and wisdom as he enters this new phase of his life.

Nii Martey Dzata Obrempong I, known in private life as Daniel Nii Martey Laryea, is a young traditional leader and entrepreneur dedicated to youth empowerment and community development in Teshie.

The symbolic meeting between the esteemed actor and the emerging Mantse highlights a connection between tradition, wisdom, and purpose.

Watch the video of his video below:

It emphasises the importance and merits of spiritual grounding and cultural identity for public figures, even those who have succeeded in modern entertainment.

Fred Amugi’s renewed sense of purpose at 77 serves as inspiration to many. It shows that age does not limit self-discovery and transformation.

The journey of Fred Amugi, rooted in faith, humility, and gratitude, reminds Ghanaians that second chances in life can be embraced at any age.

As the veteran actor marks this significant milestone, his message of “double mercy, double strength, and double purpose” continues to spread hope, faith, and renewal across social media and beyond.

Check out his post below:

