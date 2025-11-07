Cecilia Marfo has opened up about her financial struggles despite campaigning for President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC

In a video, the veteran gospel musician recounted how she had been denied access to the president and NDC officials after the elections

Cecilia Marfo's complaints of neglect by the NDC has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician and prophetess Cecilia Marfo has opened up about her financial struggles.

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the gospel singer noted that she was facing severe hardship and was still using an old vehicle for her daily commute.

She stated that she was unable to drive the vehicle to public spaces due to its poor condition and appealed for support from people she and her ministry had helped in the past.

Cecilia Marfo, who was among several prominent figures who campaigned for the NDC during the 2024 elections, called on the media to help facilitate a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama.

She complained that, unlike some of her colleagues, who campaigned for the ruling government, she had been denied access to the president since he returned to power after winning the elections.

The gospel musician recounted an instance where she broke down in tears after she was denied the opportunity to meet President Mahama and other top officials from the NDC.

The Afunumu ba hitmaker noted that she had received the mistreatment despite playing a pivotal role in helping the president secure his electoral victory.

She stated that she had previously informed the president about the poor condition and that she received hate from others due to her public support.

Cecilia Marfo also shared that she struggled to pay one of her children's school fees after the person completed school and also spoke about it in the campaign song she composed for President Mahama.

The gospel singer claimed that her song and prayers propelled the president to secure victory. She called on the president to offer her support and help her get a new car, which many people have advised her to do.

Cecilia Marfo noted that she had recently experienced some health issues, which have emotionally affected her. She begged the public to offer financial support or purchase a brand-new vehicle for her.

The TikTok video of Cecilia Marfo speaking about her financial struggles is below:

Cecilia Marfo's complaints stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

SafeEdge Innovations Institute commented:

"So you were praying for him to win so you can get something from him?"

Sir Healer said:

"Diana Asamoah was given full access, so the difference is clear."

Bashiruamidu930 wrote:

"😭😭 Trust any politician at your risk."

Gifty Akos GAM1 commented:

"Mommy, calm down. Everything is going to be fine."

