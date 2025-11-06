Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah has made a dire prophetic declaration about Nana Ama McBrown

In a video, the pastor detailed an alleged conspiracy that would lead to the downfall of the celebrated actress

Reverend Owusu Ansah also called on Nana Ama McBrown to seek spiritual help to avert the impending danger

Popular Ghanaian man of God, Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah, has shared a concerning prophecy about an alleged plot against actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the prophet called on Ghanaians to pray for Nana Ama McBrown during a service at the Prayer Sanctuary Church.

According to Reverend Owusu Ansah, he received a vision regarding a plot being hatched by some individuals against the Onua Showtime host.

He claimed to have someone throw an arrow at her, which caused her to fall from a chair. The pastor claimed that an individual later burnt the actress's chair after he or she struggled to occupy it in her absence.

He said:

"We are all praying, but let's pray for the woman called Nana Ama McBrown. As I stood on the altar praying, I saw her face, so I asked God why. God's angel told me that there is something going on against her."

"We are going to pray. I don't know her number, and she is not my friend, so I need to send this caution. She should pray hard because I have seen an arrow being thrown at her. The arrow pierced her heart."

"When the arrow pierced her heart, she also felt pain on her neck. She had her hands on her heart and head. She then fell from her chair. I saw someone else try to sit on the chair, but the person couldn't sit on it. So, the person set fire to the chair."

Reverend Owusu Ansah claimed that Nana Ama might attest to experiencing some pains in her heart in recent weeks. He called on her to visit any man of God she knew for spiritual intervention from the conspiracy against her.

He claimed that the alleged conspirators had planned to disgrace her and that she would experience a severe health issue similar to a stroke.

The prophet claimed that the actress would be left bedridden and would not be seen in public for a while before succumbing to her demise.

The reverend also claimed to have seen the actress being installed on a throne and that her enemies were working to prevent her from rising to greater heights.

He said:

"There is a huge conspiracy at her back. They have plotted to disgrace her behind her back. It is a very short period. If she sees this video, she will realise that she has been feeling pains in her when she exerts herself."

"The thing will develop and break her down. It will be similar to a stroke. I did not see death. I only saw her collapse on the floor. She will be left bedridden. People will stop hearing from her all of a sudden. People will only go and visit her at home until we hear that the inevitable has happened."

"There is a strong attack. They want to leave her bedridden. She is now about to get bigger in life. I have seen a queen's throne she is about to occupy. She should pray hard."

The video of Royal Reverend Augustine Owusu Ansah prophesying doom for Nana Ama McBrown is below:

Reverend Ansah's prophecy about McBrown stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

MissJay commented:

"I have also had a dream about her too. They are really plotting against her."

Abena Vandam wrote:

"I saw her in my dream sitting inside a wheelchair. It was sad for me, but God will protect her."

Odomukaakyire said:

"Yetwamu wo yesu Christo din mu!!! Eny3 adwuma da! Let’s gather here and intervene for our dear mama. 😔🙏🏾"

Strawberry Fitness commented:

"May God protect her going and coming. May she be shielded with the blood of Jesus. Amen."

