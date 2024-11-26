Cecilia Marfo and her daughter Praise have stoked a frenzy on social media with their recent performance

Several renowned personalities, including Fire Ogya and Ogyaba witnessed their spirited performance

Videos of Cecilia Marfo rolling in cash as she performed at the event have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian gospel singer Cecilia Marfo recently performed at an event with her young daughter, Praise.

The gospel star, with her unique baritone, is one of the most renowned voices in Ghana's music industry.

Despite her hiatus and reduced traction in the media, Cecilia Marfo has managed to maintain her relevance.

Last year, the Afunumuba hitmaker performed at Reverend Obofour's church. Her spirited performance influenced the Anointed Palace Chapel leader to gift her GH₵20k.

Ogyaba sprays cash on Cecilia Marfo

Scores of religious leaders, including Ogyaba and Fire Ogya, were spotted at Cecilia Marfo's recent event.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cecilia was seen rolling on the floor while some of the event's guests sprayed the singer with cash.

In another video, Cecilia Marfo moved close to Praise to bond with her during the performance exciting scores of fans.

Fans hail Cecilia Marfo and Praise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Cecilia Marfo's and her child's performances.

Sk Lopito said:

"why are they spreading money instead of concentrating with you in prayers"

Richard Mireku music wrote:

"Indeed this woman is real 😭😭😭😭😭"

OHEMAA LINDA noted:

"if you know what the Lord has done for you,you will always worship him 🙏🙏🙏. a woman of anointing,God bless you always mummy"

paulinanyarko16 remarked:

"l tap into yr anointing in the Name of Jesus Mighty Name Amen"

Isaac Chinbuah noted:

"I sensed ancient grace in mama Cecilia Marfo 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥"

Lilly remarked:

"In fact the late Sofo maame Grace Mensah trained this woman rest well granny 🫡"

