Cecilia Marfo And Child Move Church To Tears, Ogyaba, Others Spray Them With Cash
Ghanaian gospel singer Cecilia Marfo recently performed at an event with her young daughter, Praise.
The gospel star, with her unique baritone, is one of the most renowned voices in Ghana's music industry.
Despite her hiatus and reduced traction in the media, Cecilia Marfo has managed to maintain her relevance.
Last year, the Afunumuba hitmaker performed at Reverend Obofour's church. Her spirited performance influenced the Anointed Palace Chapel leader to gift her GH₵20k.
Ogyaba sprays cash on Cecilia Marfo
Scores of religious leaders, including Ogyaba and Fire Ogya, were spotted at Cecilia Marfo's recent event.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cecilia was seen rolling on the floor while some of the event's guests sprayed the singer with cash.
In another video, Cecilia Marfo moved close to Praise to bond with her during the performance exciting scores of fans.
Fans hail Cecilia Marfo and Praise
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Cecilia Marfo's and her child's performances.
Sk Lopito said:
"why are they spreading money instead of concentrating with you in prayers"
Richard Mireku music wrote:
"Indeed this woman is real 😭😭😭😭😭"
OHEMAA LINDA noted:
"if you know what the Lord has done for you,you will always worship him 🙏🙏🙏. a woman of anointing,God bless you always mummy"
paulinanyarko16 remarked:
"l tap into yr anointing in the Name of Jesus Mighty Name Amen"
Isaac Chinbuah noted:
"I sensed ancient grace in mama Cecilia Marfo 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥"
Lilly remarked:
"In fact the late Sofo maame Grace Mensah trained this woman rest well granny 🫡"
Agradaa performs with Asiamah
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, had celebrated her first marriage anniversary with her husband, Angel Asiamah.
During a church service, the couple mounted the stage to extend their heartfelt gratitude to God for sustaining their marriage.
Agradaa also requested to rap about her enviable relationship. Her husband joined the show to perform his part of the theme song in celebration of their first year together.
Source: YEN.com.gh
