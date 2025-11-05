Newly Posted NSS Personnel Shares Her Experience on Her First Day
- A UPSA graduate, Leona, has taken to TikTok to share her first-day experience as an NSS personnel
- In the video, she showed how smooth her first day went, yet she still got the chance to work, unlike many others
- Meanwhile, several graduates expressed frustration online over technical issues that have prevented them from registering or being posted
Another young woman has shared her experience on her first day as an NSS personnel.
In a video she posted on TikTok on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, she narrated how she started her day, leaving home early but still ending up arriving late to the office.
The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) graduate, Leona, also shared details about an orientation the institution took her and her new colleagues through.
After the orientation, she had the opportunity to work on her first day.
“After the orientation, I got some work done and headed for lunch.”
"They blindfolded me": Woman recounts terrifying kidnapping experience after being rescued by police
At her institution, they were instructed to fill in their details for lunch the next day.
“I had to head to the pantry where I needed to fill in my name for lunch tomorrow. We had options.”
YEN.com.gh earlier reported on another young lady who had not yet been able to register for her posting due to technical issues.
The frustrated lady revealed that she had visited the NSS headquarters several times but to no avail.
“Life really is unfair,” she lamented, watching others begin their national service while she remained in limbo.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Ex-NSA Boss Osei-Assibey Antwi granted GH¢800m bail
The former Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei-Assibey Antwi, has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of financial crimes brought against him by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine.
The charges filed against the former NSA boss include causing financial loss, stealing, and money laundering amounting to more than GH¢1.5 billion.
Appearing before the Accra High Court on Thursday, accompanied by his lawyers, he denied the allegations. Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, the presiding judge, granted him bail in the sum of GH¢800 million.
As part of the bail conditions, Osei-Assibey is required to provide six sureties, each with landed property equivalent to the bail amount as security.
He has also been placed on a travel ban and must deposit his passports at the Registry of the Accra High Court.
In addition, he has been placed on the Ghana Immigration Service stop list pending the final determination of the case.
This means he is prohibited from travelling outside the country until the case concludes.
Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie also ordered him to report to the Police Headquarters on the first and third Wednesdays of every month.
NSS Selects 10,000 personnel for military programme
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a military-style training programme for national service personnel is set to begin on August 31, 2025, with the first batch of 10,000 personnel selected for the pilot phase of a new orientation initiative.
At a press briefing on August 4, the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, explained that the initiative aligns with the National Service Act, 2024 (Act 1119), and forms part of the new national service strategy.
He clarified that the policy “is not about the militarisation of service personnel” but aims at instilling leadership, resilience, and civic responsibility.
