Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour flaunted a new mansion he gifted to his wife, Bofowaa Queen Ciara, as a push gift

He opened up on the decision to gift his wife the home, which they never visited for more than 12 years

The man of God spoke up about the home during his sister-in-law, Felicity's funeral, which left his wife in tears

Ghanaian man of God Reverend Obofour has won sparked mixed reactions online after flaunting a home he gifted his wife as a push gift.

Reverend Obofour flaunts majestic mansion he gifted to his wife, Bofowaa Queen Ciara, as a push gift. Image credit: @bofowaa, @smart.ghana.tv/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Reverend Obofour and his wife, Bofowaa Queen Ciara, were in mourning over the weekend as they attended the funeral of the preacher’s sister-in-law.

Felicity, popularly known as ‘City’, passed away in August 2025.

Reverend Obofour announced the tragic news during a sermon before his congregation at his church, the Anointed Palace Chapel, on August 31, 2025.

He described his deceased sister-in-law as one of his best friends who introduced him to his wife.

Following her death, Felicity’s funeral was held in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, November 8.

At the funeral, Reverend Obofour stated that the house they were in was a mansion he gifted to his wife 12 years ago as a push gift.

He lamented that after giving her the home, they never stepped foot there until his sister-in-law’s tragic demise.

Obofour’s video stirred mixed reactions, with some Ghanaians expressing wonder at the push gift while others described his speech as inappropriate for a funeral.

The TikTok video of Reverend Obofour flaunting his push gift to his wife is below.

Reverend Obofour’s wife weeps at sister’s funeral

Despite opening up about a good time in their lives, the funeral service was a time of deep sorrow for Reverend Obofour and his wife.

A viral video from the ceremony showed Bofowaa Ciara weeping bitterly over the loss of her sister.

Dressed in black mourning attire, Reverend Obofour's wife wept uncontrollably with her daughter by her side trying to offer her comfort.

Mourners who came to pay their respects were also seen taking turns to console Queen Ciara and her grieving family.

The Facebook video of Queen Ciara weeping at her sister’s funeral is below.

Reverned Obofour’s wife eulogises late sister

Before her sister’s funeral, Bofowaa Queen Ciara had opened up about the impact Felicity’s death had on her life.

In a video shared to TikTok on October 7, Queen Ciara filmed herself shedding tears while looking at a photo of her late sister.

She accompanied the video with a message to express how much she had missed her eldest sister and wished she were still alive and well by her side.

"I miss you so much, city 💔💔. I wish you were here. I can’t hold my tears, my big sister. You know how I feel now," she stated.

Reverend Obofour announces the death of his sister-in-law, Felicity, during a church sermon on August 31. Image credit: @bofowaa

Source: TikTok

Reverend Obofour blasts Prophet Roja

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour blasted Prophet Roja and other doom prophets during a sermon in his church.

The Anointed Palace Chapel founder slammed the tactics used by such famous 'prophets of doom' and said they were bringing the name of the preaching profession into disrepute.

Source: YEN.com.gh