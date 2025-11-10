Daddy Lumba’s Grandmother Selects Akosua Serwaa As Her Grandson’s Legal Wife and Snubs Odo Broni
- Daddy Lumba's grandmother has waded into the controversy over which of the late singer's wives, Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni, was his legitimate spouse
- In a viral video, she declared that Akosua Serwaa was her relative's only recognised wife and insisted that no other woman was ever introduced to the family as a second wife
- Her comments sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians describing them as a death blow to team Odo Broni
Daddy Lumba’s grandmother sparked conversations on social media after addressing the controversy over Daddy Lumba’s marriage.
In a trending TikTok video, the late singer’s elderly relative, who was described as the female head of the family, stated that as far as she is concerned, Daddy Lumba’s only wife was Akosua Serwaa.
She said that she knew Akosua Serwaa and loved her deeply, adding that the late musician did not introduce any other woman to her as his wife.
Daddy Lumba’s grandmother made her comments during a chat with the late highlife legend’s sister, Ernestina Akosua Brimpongmaa Fosuh, who has joined his first wife to fight for her legal rights as the late singer’s only surviving spouse.
“Akosua Serwaa is my beloved. Before marrying into any family, make sure you ask around. Daddy Lumba himself said we should not forget Akosua Serwaa, so how can we forget her? She is going to be the widow; no amount of tears from anyone would change that fact. We do not acknowledge any other wife apart from her,” Grandmother said sternly.
The TikTok video of Daddy Lumba’s grandmother addressing the controversy over his surviving spouse is below.
Confusion erupts over Daddy Lumba’s widowhood rites
Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.
After his death, a controversy broke out over which of his two recognised spouses should undergo his widowhood rites.
Germany-based Akosua Serwaa, who Daddy Lumba married in the 1990s, took the case to the Kumasi High Court.
She sought a declaration recognising her as the late musician’s sole legal spouse.
The suit, filed on October 3, also accused Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and his second wife, Odo Broni, of attempting to sideline her in funeral preparations.
Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosu, dragged Abusuapanin to Manhyia after invoking Otumfuo’s great oath against him.
Below is a TikTok video of the Fosuh family appearing at Manhyia for the settlement of their dispute.
Manhyia fines Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Manhyia Palace fined Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, over false claims.
Otufmuo Osei Tutu II’s Sumankwahene, who heard a case brought against Abusuapanin by the late singer’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, said he had erred in some statements he made.
A video showed the two sheep Abusuapanin used to settle the fine being offloaded off a tricycle and led into Manhyia Palace.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh