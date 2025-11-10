Daddy Lumba's grandmother has waded into the controversy over which of the late singer's wives, Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni, was his legitimate spouse

In a viral video, she declared that Akosua Serwaa was her relative's only recognised wife and insisted that no other woman was ever introduced to the family as a second wife

Her comments sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians describing them as a death blow to team Odo Broni

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother sparked conversations on social media after addressing the controversy over Daddy Lumba’s marriage.

Akosua Serwaa is selected by Daddy Lumba's grandmother as the late singer's sole wife over Odo Broni, sparking debate online.

In a trending TikTok video, the late singer’s elderly relative, who was described as the female head of the family, stated that as far as she is concerned, Daddy Lumba’s only wife was Akosua Serwaa.

She said that she knew Akosua Serwaa and loved her deeply, adding that the late musician did not introduce any other woman to her as his wife.

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother made her comments during a chat with the late highlife legend’s sister, Ernestina Akosua Brimpongmaa Fosuh, who has joined his first wife to fight for her legal rights as the late singer’s only surviving spouse.

“Akosua Serwaa is my beloved. Before marrying into any family, make sure you ask around. Daddy Lumba himself said we should not forget Akosua Serwaa, so how can we forget her? She is going to be the widow; no amount of tears from anyone would change that fact. We do not acknowledge any other wife apart from her,” Grandmother said sternly.

The TikTok video of Daddy Lumba’s grandmother addressing the controversy over his surviving spouse is below.

Confusion erupts over Daddy Lumba’s widowhood rites

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

After his death, a controversy broke out over which of his two recognised spouses should undergo his widowhood rites.

Germany-based Akosua Serwaa, who Daddy Lumba married in the 1990s, took the case to the Kumasi High Court.

She sought a declaration recognising her as the late musician’s sole legal spouse.

The suit, filed on October 3, also accused Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and his second wife, Odo Broni, of attempting to sideline her in funeral preparations.

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosu, dragged Abusuapanin to Manhyia after invoking Otumfuo’s great oath against him.

Below is a TikTok video of the Fosuh family appearing at Manhyia for the settlement of their dispute.

Daddy Lumba's sister Ernestina Fosuh drags Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to Manhyia Palace over his handling of the late singer's funeral.

Manhyia fines Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Manhyia Palace fined Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, over false claims.

Otufmuo Osei Tutu II’s Sumankwahene, who heard a case brought against Abusuapanin by the late singer’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, said he had erred in some statements he made.

A video showed the two sheep Abusuapanin used to settle the fine being offloaded off a tricycle and led into Manhyia Palace.

