Papa Shee was spotted preaching about the issues between Daddy Lumba's two wives on the streets

In a video, the evangelist threw shade at his late mentor's second wife, Odo Broni and her supporters

The video of Papa Shee preaching against Odo Broni in the market triggered backlash from Ghanaians

Former highlife musician turned preacher Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, has courted attention after a video of him blasting Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, during his evangelical works surfaced on social media.

The family of the late Daddy Lumba has been involved in a feud since he passed away at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The late singer's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, have been at the centre of the dispute over who should perform the widowhood rites at the funeral service as the legitimate spouse.

The ongoing drama saw Daddy Lumba's first wife and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, file suit against the second wife, their family head Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transition Funeral Home over the burial service.

Akosua Serwaa accused the family head of sidelining her from decisions about the funeral arrangements and sought an interlocutory injunction to halt her husband's burial from taking place on December 6, 2025.

Despite a judge dismissing her injunction application, she still has a case, where she has called on the Kumasi High Court to recognise her as Daddy Lumba's only surviving wife, which Odo Broni has also counterclaimed.

Amid the feud, Papa Shee has publicly thrown his support behind Akosua Serwaa, whom he claims has always been the only legitimate wife of the late singer, who was once his mentor and close associate.

He has also accompanied Ernestina and other relatives of Daddy Lumba to their court proceedings and publicly criticised Odo Broni and her supporters.

Shee preaches against Odo Broni in market

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, November 10, 2025, Evangelist Papa Shee wore his trademark all-white Kaftan as he preached at the market.

Standing on top of a speaker case as many people passed by, the Koyon So hitmaker preached against "side chicks," or women in secret romantic affairs with men in committed relationships or who are married.

Papa Shee described them as the daughters of "the devil" and "Jezebel" from the Bible. He also criticised people who encouraged promiscuity in the various Ghanaian societies.

He also admonished the supporters of Odo Broni in the ongoing public feud regarding Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements.

He said:

"People have publicly thrown their support behind teams A and B. You don't have to support anybody apart from team A. Team A is Mama Akosua Serwaa. Team B is for the children of Satan.

"Anyone who supports team B is the child of the devil. Anybody who supports side chicks is a devil."

Papa Shee noted that he did not harbour any resentment towards anyone, but that he believed people needed to take accountability for their bad actions and plead for forgiveness from people they had wronged.

The evangelist recounted Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's wedding and called on people who supported Odo Broni or side chicks to repent from their sins.

Reactions to Papa preaching against Odo Broni

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abronomapapabi commented:

"Na this be campaign or preaching. Oh no."

Kimmie said:

"Papa Shee is getting mad o. Let us check on him cos eeeiii."

Rocky wrote:

"Tell me if Lumba was wrong to sack him from his house with this kind of preaching. Papa Shee, this isn't preaching."

Ohennana Kwadwo Dapaah commented:

"Ah, will he get some of Daddy Lumba's property? I think he is doing too much."

Papa Shee's wedding videos resurface

