Queen Ciara has mourned her late elder sister, Felicity, months after her unfortunate demise

In a video, Reverend Obofour's wife was inconsolable as she grieved over the loss of her beloved sister

Fans flooded the comment section of Queen Ciara's social media post to sympathise with her

Queen Ciara or Bofowaa, the wife of Ghanaian pastor, Reverend Obofour, has continued to mourn her late elder sister, Felicity, popularly known as City.

Reverend Obofour’s wife Queen Ciara breaks down in tears as she mourns her late sister Felicity. Photo source: @queenciara4

The preacher's wife, who welcomed her sixth child over a month ago, recently took to her official TikTok page to express her sorrow over the loss of her dear sister.

In a video she shared, Queen Ciara filmed herself shedding tears while looking at a photo of the late Felicity.

She accompanied the video with a message to express how much she had missed her eldest sister after her demise and wished she were still alive and well by her side.

Reverend Obofour's wife noted that she had been unable to stop grieving since the unfortunate tragedy struck her family.

She wrote:

"I miss you so much, city 💔💔. I wish you were here. I can’t hold my tears, my big sister. You know how I feel now."

Below is the video of Queen Ciara shedding tears as she mourned her late sister:

What happened to Queen Ciara's sister?

Reverend Obofour announced the death of his sister-in-law Felicity as he delivered a sermon before his congregation at his church, the Anointed Palace Chapel, on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Reverend Obofour announces the tragic death of his sister-in-law during a sermon on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Image credit: @saturdaymediahouse, @absinsights

Addressing his congregation, the preacher, whose real name is Francis Agyei Antwi, said his wife had lost her older sister.

Reverend Obofour noted that Bofowaa's sister, Felicity, had played a crucial role in his life, as she had introduced them to each other.

The founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel described her as one of his best friends and said her death was a great tragedy for the family.

The video of Reverend Obofour announcing the demise of his wife's sister is below:

Ghanaians console Queen Ciara as she mourns

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ama Adepa commented:

"Hmm, sweet mommy. Please take heart. Hmm, it is not easy, but only God knows 😭😭😭. Hmm."

Ofosuhemaa Papabi wrote:

"First Lady 🥰. Obaapa, be strong wati. Sorry for your loss."

Boss Lady said:

"My condolences, Queen. It is well 😭."

LadyPrempeh244 commented:

"May God continue to give you more strength as you grieve and also care for yourself and the kids. 🙏🙏🙏 kafra queen."

Maame Kusiwaa said:

"This is so heartbreaking. Sorry for your loss."

Queen Ciara steals spotlight on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Ciara stole the spotlight as she celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Her husband, Reverend Obofour, marked her special milestone with a video of her looking gorgeous during their appearance at Reverend Charles Agyinasare and his wife Vivian's 40th wedding anniversary.

Many fans took to social media to share touching birthday messages to Queen Ciara as she celebrated her milestone.

