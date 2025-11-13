Hajia Bintu shows her baby girl publicly for the first time in a heartwarming mirror selfie video she posted

The influencer beams with joy as she holds her adorable daughter , born in October 2025, in her arms

The viral photo captures a tender mother-and-child moment and how quickly she has embraced motherhood

Ghanaian social media sensation and brand ambassador Hajia Bintu has touched hearts online after unveiling for the first time her bouncing baby girl.

Hajia Bintu beams with happiness, holding her baby girl in a new video.

The TikTok star announced the birth of her daughter in October of this year, 2025, when she took to Snapchat and Instagram stories to share the sweet moment where she was happy and holding her baby in a mirror selfie video.

Hajia Bintu looked Fresh, clean and glowing while holding her little girl delicately in her arms. The baby, dressed in adorable attire, lay sleeping on her mother's chest, providing fans with a tiny glimpse of the little one.

The video created a flood of positive reactions from fans and colleagues, with everyone enjoying how cute the mother and daughter looked together.

Hajia Bintu shows her baby's identify

This is the first time the TikTok star has publicly shared her baby’s identity since announcing her delivery in early October.

Before this, Hajia Bintu only posted short clips and pictures of her baby bump to announce the delivery for privacy as she transitioned into her motherhood journey.

Since then, social media has been flooded with congratulatory notes and heartfelt comments from her followers, who expressed their delight over how glowing and happy she appeared.

Many referred to the photo as “pure joy,” and complimented Hajia Bintu for how exquisitely she embraced motherhood.

The video of Hajia Bintu and her daughter

The influencer has been known to share her fashionable yet confident 'boss babe' presence and has sparked conversations regarding how thankful she is about this new chapter of her life.

Hajia Bintu has kept the father of her child private, but it seems her followers are more concerned with following along with her growth and happiness.

The lovely moment has again placed her at the centre of discussion online, with followers calling her baby “a true princess.”

Watch the video of Hajia Bintu and her baby below:

The post of Hajia Bintu cradling her baby girl in front of a mirror has since gone viral. The photo displayed love, peace, and the happiest of moments for any child and mother.

Ghanaian TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu announces the birth of her first child after months of speculation.

Hajia Bintu shares joy of newborn daughter

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu announced the birth of her first child with beautiful maternity photos on social media.

In her caption on the post shared on October 31, 2025, the socialite indicated that she had welcomed the baby four weeks earlier.

The announcement triggered excitement among her followers, who trooped to the comments to congratulate her.

