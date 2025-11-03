TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu's newborn daughter, Baby Vel, turned one month old on Monday, November 3, 2025

In celebration of her first month, the little girl's first-ever photos have been released on social media

The photos have triggered excitement among Baby Vel's mother's followers, who joined in wishing her well

Socialite and TikTok influencer, Hajia Bintu, has shared first-ever images of her daughter online.

The photos shared on the little girl's newly opened Instagram page showed Baby Vel, as the newborn is known, sleeping peacefully.

Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, recently announced that she had welcomed her first baby.

Tiktok influencer Hajia Bintu's daughter, Baby Vel, turns one month old. Photo source: @bintu_hajia, @baby_vel

Source: Instagram

She shared beautiful baby bump photos and a video on social media on October 31, 2025, indicating that she had given birth on October 3, 2025.

"On 3rd October, 2025, I became a mother, and it’s been the most beautiful, humbling, and joy-filled journey I’ve ever known. This journey has been everything I dreamed of and more. Overflowing with love, growth, laughter and the purest kind of joy I’ve ever known."

See some of Hajia Bintu's maternity photos below:

Bintu also posted a video of her baby shower, where her heavily pregnant self was being cheered on by those present.

Photos of Hajia Bintu's daughter emerge

A few days after Hajia Bintu announced her birth, the girl has turned one month old and has been celebrated online.

The one-month birthday photos, the first of Baby Vel to appear on social media, had her dressed in white with a cake and bouquet beside her as she slept.

Sharing the photos, Baby Vel's account affirmed that the little girl was celebrating her first month after birth.

"Hi everyone 👋🏽 I’m officially one month old today! 💕 It’s been a month full of cuddles, milk, and so much love. 🎀👶🏽✨," the caption read.

Hajia Bintu finally ends pregnancy rumours

Hajia Bintu's childbirth comes after many months of social media speculation about her being pregnant.

So rife were the rumours that US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas shared his views in a video. At the time, he claimed Bintu had given birth and congratulated her.

However, looking at when Bintu confirmed that she gave birth, Jonas' congratulatory message seems to have come too early.

Reactions to photos of Hajia Bintu's daughter

The images of Hajia Bintu's daughter have excited her mother's followers on social media. Many joined in wishing the girl a happy birthday, while others used the occasion to welcome her to the world.

The latest mother in town, Hajia Bintu, is famous for her hourglass figure. Photo source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh