Bride Elizabeth, a University of Education, Winneba alumna, went viral for embracing a completely natural look on her wedding day

Her bridesmaids also joined the overall theme, wearing colourful scarves and no makeup to show confidence and simplicity

Social media users praised the wedding photos, calling the look refreshing for promoting natural beauty and self-acceptance

A bride identified as Elizabeth, an old student of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has gone viral online after her wedding photos surfaced, showing her and her bridesmaids proudly embracing their natural looks.

Elizabeth chose to present herself with a genuine and straightforward style for her wedding, bucking the usual trend of brides who use heavy makeup and complicated hairdos.

She wore her natural hair beautifully styled without any makeup, radiating pure confidence and elegance.

The bridesmaids followed the same concept by wearing colourful scarves on their heads while they kept their faces uncovered.

UEW bride praised for embracing natural beauty

Social media users have sparked discussions about the all-natural bridal style, as Elizabeth utilised her platform to spread self-love messages and showcase what real beauty looks like.

Through her natural appearance, she has become a symbol of unadulterated beauty, which people admire because she demonstrates that basic beauty can be powerful.

The photos of her continue to spread rapidly through X (Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok, which has created admiration among people from Ghana and other countries.

The wedding decision Elizabeth made established a special day for her while starting a new discussion about genuine beauty standards, which now spreads among young female audiences.

Her bold statement reminds many that beauty is not defined by makeup or luxury, but by confidence, simplicity, and self-acceptance.

Watch the TikTok video of Elizabeth and her bridesmaids below:

Reactions to natural look of UEW bride

Many internet users stated that the UEW alumni's choice brought new inspiration to modern society because makeup and artificial enhancements control wedding fashion trends.

The trending video circulating online sparked reactions from social media users, who complimented Elizabeth for embracing and promoting natural beauty despite the pressure to follow trends with heavy makeup and elaborate brides.

Check out some comments below:

Seyram commented:

"Congratulations, Lizzy, my mate from UEW!"

Authenticmamag commented:

"Soooo exquisite! This is natural beauty indeed."

Maamentriwaa commented:

"This is what we call beauty ❣❤️❤️ Wow!"

Queennazy commented:

"Natural look is the best 😊"

estima's culture commented:

"Wow, this is what God want us to do, God bless you, my Sister, more peace in your life 🙏🙏"

Netizens seemed to agree that the video taught that true beauty lies in confidence and authenticity, not in makeup or external appearances.

