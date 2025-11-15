A fire broke out at Ability Square in Adjiringano, destroying parts of Yvonne Okoro’s Afri Royal Hotel and nearby residences

In a video on social media, the actress was seen distressed as firefighters worked to contain the blaze

The GNFS deployed four fire pumps, and no casualties have been reported, with the cause still under investigation

A raging fire broke out at Ability Square, Adjiringano, in the Greater Accra Region, affecting several residential buildings, including a hotel owned by Ghanaian-Nigerian actress Yvonne Okoro.

Parts of the Afri Royal Hotel, which is reportedly owned by the multiple award-winning actress, were razed by fire during the late evening hours of Friday, 14th November 2025.

A fire razes the Ability Square in East Legon, including Yvonne Okoro's Afri Royal hotel. Photo credit: Yvonne Okoro/Instagram & GNFS/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Yvonne Okoro was seen near the hotel while the fire was still burning. The actress looked visibly distraught by the incident.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) stated that they were doing everything within their power to bring the fire under control.

In a Facebook post, the GNFS indicated that they had dispatched four fire pumps from various stations to douse the fire.

“A raging fire has broken out at Ability Square, Adjiringano-Accra, affecting some residential buildings. Four (4) fire pumps from the Legon, Madina, National Headquarters, and Adenta Fire Stations have been dispatched to contain the blaze.”

No casualties have been recorded so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian comment on fire at Yvonne Okoro's hotel

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Ghanabeans said:

"What's it with fire outbreaks recently? Is it artificially engineered or negligence towards safety?"

@KSnetne wrote:

"This is really sad to see. No one deserves to go through something like this. Glad the Fire Service responded quickly, hoping Yvonne Okoro stays strong through this difficult moment, and praying there are no injuries. Property can be rebuilt; lives can’t."

@iamMrMarfo1 said:

"Slow o."

@drakedewoo1 wrote:

"Awwwwww, this is becoming too serious, why always 🔥 fire outbreak 😢😢."

@EddieMVP30 said:

"Oh no !!! Life can be cruel sometimes."

@KwabenaEric15 wrote:

"I’m worried for Okoro."

@KOD_Jnr said:

"Another Fire again🤦🏾‍♂️."

@akabayire wrote:

"Herh heart breaking."

Source: YEN.com.gh