Abdul Fatawu Issahaku turned heads in grand style when he appeared at Tidal Rave 2025 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Leicester City winger arrived in a striking seablue Chevrolet Corvette C8, instantly becoming one of the main attractions at Africa’s most popular beach festival on Saturday, November 15.

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old, known for his lively personality, pulled up in the mid-engine supercar to the surprise of fans who had gathered for a night of music, art and celebration.

Footage circulating on social media showed the young star stepping out of the Corvette, a vehicle valued by Autoline at between GHS 1.25 million and GHS 1.7 million depending on specifications.

Fatawu’s choice of car was not the only thing that caught the public eye. His outfit, a relaxed pink-themed streetwear look, added even more flavour to the moment.

Bright pink sneakers and a crossbody bag completed the ensemble, giving him an effortlessly bold presence as he made his way into the event grounds.

Watch the video:

Fans welcomed him with loud cheers as he moved through the crowd.

For many at the festival, his entrance felt like a performance of its own. Reactions online were just as vibrant.

@brvhdhesy1 wrote:

"Chale money dey this football inside o."

@qwami_ wondered about his absence from national team duty:

"He chose Tidal Rave over Black Stars friendlies."

Another fan, @Manuelmendy2, reacted in disbelief:

"No be this one wey get match play Tuesday ??"

@omanbapamapa criticised his lifestyle:

"This boy Dey like chilling one week, and he is Ghana to chill."

@BriskyYang added:

"He Dey like enjoyment pass."

@Coffiejunior3 questioned the timing of his appearance:

"I thought they said he was injured."

Debate Grows After Absence From Kirin Cup Matches

Fatawu was among several senior players who missed Ghana’s November friendlies in Asia, with reports suggesting he withdrew due to fatigue.

Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Alexander Djiku and Thomas Partey also sat out the fixtures.

His presence at Tidal Rave, however, has sparked conversations among supporters who expected him to be with the national team.

Source: Getty Images

Still, his relaxed mood at the beach event suggested he was simply enjoying a brief pause before returning to club responsibilities.

Away from the spotlight, Fatawu has enjoyed a strong start to the season. Transfermarkt notes that he has scored three goals and provided three assists in 15 matches since returning from a long injury spell.

Source: YEN.com.gh