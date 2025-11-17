Reverend Obofour has sparked reactions online after praising jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, explaining in a sermon that he has a soft spot for her

In a video, the preacher recounted how he helped to bail her from police custody in 2022 despite their long history of feuds

Ghanaians reacted to the video with admiration for the man of God, and praised his wisdom, while others maintained their animosity towards the jailed televangelist

Ghanaian man of God Reverend Francis Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, stirred reactions on social media after praising Nana Agradaa.

The controversial televangelist, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, has been jailed for fifteen years with hard labour at the Nsawam Female Prisons.

An Accra Circuit Court handed down the sentence on July 3, 2025, after she was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement.

Reverend Obofour praises Nana Agradaa

In a sermon delivered to his congregation, the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) on November 16, Reverend Obofour stated that he has a soft spot for Nana Agradaa and lamented her incarceration.

He said that she saved his life many years ago when people close to him tried to ‘take him out’.

Obofour claimed that some of his closest associates, whom he trusted most, were plotting against his life, and that Nana Agradaa rescued him by alerting him to the plot.

He said that made him indebted to her forever, which led him to help bail her out when she was arrested and detained in 2021.

Obofour recounted that soon after that, Nana Agradaa once again slammed him in several social media videos due to some people lying to her that he was behind her detainment.

He added that he has discounted the attacks because he is aware of the people behind Nana Agradaa who push her to act against her self-interest.

Over the years, Nana Agradaa and Reverend Obofour have feuded heatedly, with the televangelist sharing many videos online bashing the APC founder and his family.

Reactions to Reverend Obofour praising Nana Agradaa

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Reverend Obofour praising Nana Agradaa and speaking about their relationship.

Blackface_182 said:

"Put everything aside, this man really knows how to talk😏😏😏."

NAA.Hajia Hayat👑❤️❤️💥 wrote:

"Hmmm, to worship God is not easy at all. "We don't have to trust anyone on earth. Papa, God richly bless you for your good heart ❤️🙏🙏🙏."

Christiana commented:

"I really like this man paaaaa because he always speaks wisdom🙏🙏🙏."

