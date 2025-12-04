Ghanaian evangelist Mama Pat has been spotted in viral videos of her court session on December 4, 2025

Although her bail was denied by the court, her transformed appearance has become the main topic of conversation on social media

Some social media users have commented on Angel Asiamah's wife's current look after bloggers posted the video online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly called Mama Pat or Nana Agradaa, made her fans happy after a new video of her in court on Thursday, December 4, 2025, surfaced online.

The popular woman preacher was seen in a stylish two-piece ensemble after her court hearing.

Nana Agradaa looks fair as she appeared before the court on December 4, 2025. Photo credit: @g24.

Source: Instagram

Agradaa looks fair after court denies bail

The founder of Heaven Way Church, Evangelist Mama Pat, one of the most fashionable female preachers in Ghana, has wowed many with her new look while in prison.

Contrary to public opinion that she has become dark-skinned, the style influencer looked flawless in a long-sleeved shirt and black flared skirt for her court hearing.

The celebrity mother styled her look with a white handkerchief as prison officers whisked her away in an emotional video.

Nana Agradaa completed her look with black leather ballet shoes as she joined the bus to continue her jail term.

The Instagram video of Nana Agradaa's court hearing on December 4, 2025, is below:

Agradaa's husband looks sad after bail denial

Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, who has now taken over her church, looked visibly troubled after the court rejected her appeal.

Bloggers present at the Amasaman court disclosed that he refused to grant interviews after the proceedings.

Family members and supporters who accompanied him also appeared tense, hoping for a different result as they tried to stay strong. According to reports, Nana Agradaa has been asked to reappear before the court on December 21.

The Instagram video of Nana Agradaa's husband after hearing on December 4, 2025, is below:

Who is Nana Agradaa?

Nana Agradaa born Patricia Asiedua Asiamah was once a well-known spiritual figure in Ghana, famous for claiming she could perform “money-doubling” rituals under the name Sika Gari.

She attracted many followers who hoped for quick financial relief. Later, she rebranded herself as a Christian evangelist, changed her name to Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, and founded a church.

However, her rise ended in scandal: after a televised 2022 broadcast promising supernatural money multiplication, hundreds of people reportedly lost money.

In July 2025, a court found her guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence, sentencing her to 15 years in prison with hard labour.

The TikTok videos of Nana Agradaa are below:

Agradaa changes her name in prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Angel Asiamah, the husband of Nana Agradaa, who has stated that his imprisoned televangelist wife changed her identity while serving her sentence.

In response to speculations going around on Instagram, the outspoken man of God also revealed updates regarding Nana Agradaa's physical condition.

Some social media users responded to the news after Angel Asiamah posted the video on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh