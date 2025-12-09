Nana Agradaa has settled her lawsuit with Empress Gifty after their heated social media feud in May and June 2025

Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, opened up on details of their settlement including payment of their legal fees, an apology, and others

The settlement occurred as Nana Agradaa continued to serve her 15 year jail term after being convicted of fraud

Jailed Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, has received more relief after gospel singer Empress Gifty agreed to drop her civil lawsuit against her in return for some conditions.

Nana Agradaa reportedly agrees to pay Empress Gifty's legal fees as part of an out-of-court settlement in their defamation lawsuit.

The two popular personalities engaged in a heated social media feud in May and June that escalated into personal attacks.

The heated beef, which had been going on intermittently for years, exploded once again after Hopeson Adorye admonished Nana Agradaa in the wake of the Sammy Gyamfi dollar controversy.

The founder of the Heavens Way Champions Ministry was incensed by Adorye's attack and turned her ire on his wife, whom she has long feuded with.

Nana Agradaa accused the gospel singer of engaging in dubious affairs to fund her lifestyle and made other disparaging remarks about every aspect of her life, including the then-recent passing of her mother.

Empress Gifty eventually launched a lawsuit against Nana Agradaa at the Tema High Court, where she sought GH₵20 million in damages.

Amid the case, an Accra Circuit Court jailed Nana Agradaa for 15 years after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa reaches settlement with Empress Gifty

On December 5, Nana Agradaa’s lawyers released a statement containing a formal apology to Empress Gifty over the allegations levelled against her.

The letter noted that the allegations she had made against the gospel musician were false and lacked merit.

Nana Agradaa retracted all she said and issued a formal apology.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers on December 9, 2025, Empress Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye, said the apology was part of an out-of-court settlement they had reached with the televangelist.

He added that they also requested that she settle their legal bills, which amounted to approximately GH 150,000.

Adorye said Agradaa and her lawyers pleaded to pay GH₵ 100,000, which they agreed to.

The politician said they had received half of the sum from the preacher and her team and were waiting for the other half.

Adorye added that they were also scheduled to present the formal agreement to their trial judge, who was then expected to issue an order to scrub every single video Nana Agradaa made against his wife from the internet.

The TikTok video of Hopeson Adorye is below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa’s settlement with Empress

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video detailing the conditions of Nana Agradaa’s settlement with Empress Gifty.

Samtugah said:

"She was too loud OMG."

Sheeee wrote:

"Eiiiiiii so if she dies, what will you gain?"

Frederick🩵 commented:

"Honestly, Agradaa did too much 😂🤣🤣."

ɛn̈n̈ƙâsa♑️ said:

"No off day if Agradaa gets you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Nana Agradaa's request for a plea bargain with Appiah Biblical is reportedly approved during the latest hearing at the Accra High Court.

Nana Agradaa reaches Appiah Biblical agreement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's request for a plea bargain in the case against Appiah Biblical was finally accepted.

During an appearance before the Accra High Court on December 2, Nana Agradaa's lawyers and her opponent's legal team both agreed to the framework of a deal, with the trial judge informing them to end negotiations before their next court date.

