Agradaa has rendered a public apology to Empress Gifty over allegations she made against her during their feud several months ago

In a press statement from her lawyers, the imprisoned televangelist also retracted her defamatory statements against the gospel singer

Agradaa's public apology and statement of retraction to Empress Gifty triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Imprisoned Ghanaian evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, apologised to her rival Empress Gifty on Wednesday, December 4, 2025, over some past allegations against her amid their court case.

Agradaa apologises to Empress Gifty over past allegations against her amid their court case. Photo source: @atinka104.7fm, @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Before her 15-year imprisonment for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence in July 2025, Agradaa was embroiled in a feud with Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, for over a month.

The heated beef began after the gospel singer's husband admonished the embattled televangelist and made threats against her over the dollar gift controversy involving the acting GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi.

In response, the Heaven Way church founder slammed Hopeson and dragged his wife into their feud by disparaging her and making several allegations about their marriage and lifestyle.

Both camps traded subtle jabs at each other, with Empress Gifty filing a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against the embattled televangelist at the Tema High Court.

The Tema High Court later dismissed Agradaa's application to strike out a defamation lawsuit filed by the gospel musician against her, ruling that the application lacked merit and that the case against the former priestess needed to proceed.

The court awarded a cost of GH₵6,000 to Empress Gifty for what it described as undue delay caused by Agradaa's legal team.

Subsequently, the gospel musician filed another lawsuit against Agradaa on June 26, 2025, following her alleged claims that the Watch Me hitmaker was HIV-positive, a statement deemed defamatory by the musician.

Agradaa apologises to Empress Gifty over feud

In a press statement signed by Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, Esq., the imprisoned televangelist's counsel noted that she made the allegations in the spur of the moment.

According to the Heaven Way church leader's legal team, their client's claims were taken literally to associate Empress Gifty's character with immorality and unchastity.

Nana Agradaa faces a second defamation lawsuit from Empress Gifty for allegedly claiming that the singer is HIV-positive. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @empressgifty60

Source: TikTok

Agradaa's legal counsel noted that her statements were false and lacked merit. They stated that the televangelist had retracted her statements against her rival.

The statement read:

"Our client's statements were made in the spur of the moment; however, they were taken literally to impute immorality and unchastity upon the character of Empress Gifty Oppong Adorye.

"It is now stated unequivocally that the allegations made by our client, as contained in the impugned publications, were false and completely without merit. Consequently, our client retracts every statement made therein."

Agradaa's lawyers also added that the imprisoned televangelist intended to apologise to Empress Gifty, her family, friends, and colleagues for the damage caused by her false statements.

Below is the press statement of Agradaa apologising to Empress Gifty over her past allegations:

Agradaa's associate confirms apology statement

In a TikTok video shared by Agradaa's associate Agradaaba Gyemeso, he confirmed the validity of the press statement.

He noted that the imprisoned televangelist had regretted her past actions and wanted to make amends with Empress Gifty and her family.

Agradaaba Gyemeso appealed to the gospel singer to forgive his church leader of her past allegations following her apology and statement retraction.

The TikTok video of Agradaa's associate Agradaaba Gyemeso speaking about the evangelist's apology statement is below:

Agradaa's apology to Empress Gifty stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cheers.gh commented:

"The apology should be louder. Let her use the same medium she used in defaming her to also apologise to her."

Nanayawodo said:

"Thank God for showing her something small. She thought she was untouchable. I hope she will turn a new leaf if she gets out of prison."

Thenanakwame wrote:

"Empress, don’t accept it. Please continue with the case."

Agradaa's lawyer speaks about client's health condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa's lawyer spoke about the imprisoned televangelist's health condition after her appearance at the Amasaman Circuit court on December 4.

In a video, the lawyer noted that his client was doing well despite rumours of her condition deteriorating in recent months, and appealed to Ghanaians to pray for her amid her many legal battles.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh